During a recent speech at the United Nations, Price Harry warned everybody that the “world is on fire” because of man-made climate change:

If the “world is on fire,” Harry’s become the latest rich alarmist to be spotted holding a pack of matches. Here’s yet another glaring example of eco-hypocrisy:

Prince Harry arrives in electric car to board private jet for one-day polo match https://t.co/VSKeEwjYId — Fox News (@FoxNews) August 28, 2022

The polo equipment was reportedly NOT delivered in an EV:

Harry sits in $9 million private jet for 30 minutes while he waits for staff to arrive in gas-guzzling Range Rover to deliver polo kit https://t.co/JsBxG0WEGY — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) August 25, 2022

And yet these eco-alarmists wonder why so many people don’t take them seriously? First they’ll need to behave as if THEY believe their dire climate change warnings.

From Fox News:

Prince Harry was photographed arriving in an electric Audi E-Tron before boarding a private jet to attend a one-day charity event in Aspen, Colorado. The Duke of Sussex’s departure from Santa Barbara, California, was reportedly delayed for around 30 minutes on Wednesday. The 37-year-old allegedly sent a Range Rover, a separate vehicle, back to Montecito to collect his polo equipment for the event that featured his longtime polo pal Nacho Figueras. An airport golf cart met with the Range Rover and shuttled the British royal’s bodyguard back with his sports equipment. Harry boarded Bombardier Challenger 600 which, according to reports, is owned by Marc Ganzi, a businessman and a polo enthusiast.

Fellow private jet aficionado and Biden climate czar John Kerry will no doubt applaud Harry for saving the planet in such a manner.

Climate change is an existential threat they say. In the next breath, fire up the private jet – I have a polo match to get to. 🙄https://t.co/LeTFIc2PMt — Jeff Harris (@TheVotersSay) August 27, 2022

The irony is that usage of the either the electric car or the private jet have no real impact on "climate." #ClimateScam https://t.co/FJ9SEmlURN — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) August 28, 2022

The list of eco-hypocrites includes (but is certainly not limited to) the following:

Leonardo DiCaprio

Harrison Ford

John Kerry

Al Gore

Barack Obama

Michael Bloomberg

The list goes on.

