The World Economic Forum in Davos is underway, and climate change is a big issue on the agenda.

So who better to discuss this grave crisis than the expert himself, Mr. John Kerry?

'15 million people a year die because of the quality of the air around the world.'@ClimateEnvoy @JohnKerry clarifies just how severe the world's air pollution problem is. Watch the session live: https://t.co/YiKlYdWy1d #wef22 pic.twitter.com/Y5opEu7wgb — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 24, 2022

'We're dealing with a crisis made by human beings.' We caused it – and now we must stop it.@ClimateEnvoy @JohnKerry at #wef22. Watch the session live: https://t.co/YiKlYdWy1d pic.twitter.com/QIG5LiqyD7 — World Economic Forum (@wef) May 24, 2022

Who’s “we,” kemosabe? You know, we’d love to ask, but the World Economic Forum seems to have limited who can reply to their tweets.

How odd! And evidently a lot of people out there didn’t make the cut:

Looks like if you want to ask questions, you’ll have to use the ol’ quote-retweet workaround.

How did he get there? Did he swim? https://t.co/lbESAn3QAe — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) May 24, 2022

Maybe he teleported. Surely he couldn’t’ve taken a plane, because that would mean that he’s a hypocri— oh. Right.

Just Private Jet Lurch out here discussing climate change without a shred of self-awareness https://t.co/09ax95bi0N — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) May 24, 2022

This sounds like a *you* problem, jetsetter. https://t.co/v52aQl9UwB — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) May 24, 2022

.@JohnKerry takes jets all over the world so he can preach about human beings causing climate change. And they expect people to take this seriously. LMFAO https://t.co/6TvVvzuxyJ — Cauci Hawkeye (@CauciHawkeye) May 24, 2022

A reminder that @JohnKerry and the rest of these elites flew into the alpine resort town of Davos, Switzerland for #WEF22 on individual private jets to lecture you about your consumption. https://t.co/9a8DpXfMVb — Aldous Huxley's Ghost™ (@AF632) May 24, 2022

Imagine taking anything this decrepit old charlatan says seriously. He spews more carbon than a small African nation but demands you give up your Honda Pilot to save the planet https://t.co/KS8N4xKsoZ — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) May 24, 2022

John Kerry is one of the top contributors. I wonder how much money he's made from this ponzi scam https://t.co/6gZ8PXPOtW — DrKatPhD🐭 typer of typos (@KathMLee1) May 24, 2022

Enough money to be a featured guest at the World Economic Forum. If the price of admission is the wellbeing of our planet, well, they’re willing to pay that price.

All of these people flew to this summit on private jets to lecture the rest of us about how we need to reduce our emissions https://t.co/x1QbkVKhMb — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 24, 2022

Same old story, same old song and dance.

Yeah when you guys start moderating your own behaviors for this emergency, the rest of us will start taking you seriously on it as well. https://t.co/ccFIOiOZHQ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2022

In other words, we will never, ever take them seriously.

