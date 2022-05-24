Alibaba Group President J. Michael Evans excitedly told the crowd at the World Economic Forum in Davos that the technology is almost there so consumers can monitor their “individual carbon footprint” and track all sorts of things like how they’re traveling and what they’re eating.

Alibaba Group president J. Michael Evans boasts at the World Economic Forum about the development of an "individual carbon footprint tracker" to monitor what you buy, what you eat, and where/how you travel. pic.twitter.com/sisSrUngDI — Andrew Lawton (@AndrewLawton) May 24, 2022

Transcript:

“We’re developing, through technology, an ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint. What does that mean? That’s, where are they traveling? How are they traveling? What are they eating? What are they consuming on the platform? So, ‘individual carbon footprint tracker.’ Hmmm? Stay tuned. We don’t have it operational yet, but this is something that we’re working on.”

Thankfully, they say the insane stuff out loud so we can keep an eye on them:

They can't stop saying insane stuff at WEF. https://t.co/WmRRQRRR87 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 24, 2022

But why do they do that?

I suppose it's good that these guys say this crazy stuff out loud, but I can't figure out why they do https://t.co/BYS9CiXKTx — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 24, 2022

Maybe it’s because they don’t even feel the need to hide it anymore:

Get ready for your own personalized "individual carbon footprint tracker." They aren't even hiding what they're planning. https://t.co/fGYw7jBc1a — Young Americans for Liberty (@YALiberty) May 24, 2022

Now, we get that he’s saying it’s some voluntary consumer thing, but once a huge website like Alibaba is collecting that data, it’s a huge problem:

Communist China's @AlibabaGroup working on an 'individual carbon footprint tracker.' This would be used to limit your purchases in order to reduce your standard of living. https://t.co/ng3rmmGfyZ — Steve Milloy (@JunkScience) May 24, 2022

We’re not buying it:

I love how he's selling it as 'the ability for consumers to measure their own carbon footprint', like we WANT to do that!!! Be in no doubt it's so THEY can MONITOR and CONTROL it, and therefore you, while they carry on as normal. https://t.co/tSh5zrsilK — Carol McGiffin (@McGiff) May 24, 2022

And we’d really like these elites who are the ones with carbon footprints through the roof to just one day live by the same rules they want for the rest of us. Imagine *his* daily carbon footprint?

A fun reality show would be tricking Davos attendees into flying to a small island somewhere, then over the proceeding months, watch as they’re forced to figure out amongst themselves how to survive. https://t.co/ulQP3CwNQy — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) May 24, 2022

Right?

Totally cool As long as it automatically composts anyone bloviating about carbon footprints after arriving on a private jet https://t.co/8t2AiHB62S — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) May 24, 2022

We’d like to see other climate warriors share their data, too:

