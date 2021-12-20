Actor and climate warrior Leonardo DiCaprio recently revealed that he’d had a pretty harrowing experience on the set of his new film, “Don’t Look Up.”

Leonardo DiCaprio jumped into frozen lake to save his huskies while filming 'Don’t Look Up.’ https://t.co/70TqFL0zCf — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) December 20, 2021

This was very brave of Leo, as he’s only used to jumping in delightfully warm water from off the side of a gas-guzzling yacht.

Well, Stephen L. Miller managed to find the humor in the situation, seeing as “Don’t Look Up” is supposed to be a satirical movie about convincing an ignorant world to be scared of impending global catastrophe:

He jumped into a frozen lake while Filming a movie about an analogy of global warming. https://t.co/dOBM5XqY2e — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Little did Miller know that in making a joke, he’d kicked a colossal hornet’s nest. And the next day, he’s still paying for it:

The replies to a throwaway benign joke lol. How dare you sir. How dare you. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Greta Thunberg How Dare You dot gif.

Stephen's blowing the lid off this whole thing with these insightful observations. — Everything's fine (@InfectMb) December 20, 2021

big jim inhofe energy here bud — 𝓢𝓹𝓸𝓻𝓴𝓫𝓸𝓸𝓽𝓼 (@sporkboot) December 20, 2021

“If man from monkey, why monkey still exist? — Evan VanWormer (@EvanVanWormer1) December 20, 2021

stephen the entire planet could increase in temperature by 10 degrees and there would still be frozen lakes — mark (@kept_simple) December 20, 2021

Yes because clearly all the anthropogenic global warming models have shown that ice no longer exists and any ice existing disproves all such models. You sure you’re not subtly subverting climate science skepticism with these bad takes? If you are, well done. — Zachary Elwood (@apokerplayer) December 20, 2021

Stephen is global warming in real why is there ice in my freezer — Аոt𝗁օոу Вɑѕѕօ (@BR0KEN_VESSEL) December 20, 2021

“gLoBaL wArMiNg mEaNs nO frOzEn LaKe! i Am fUnNy AND SmART!!!” — The Meme-Industrial Complex (@MemeIndustrial) December 20, 2021

Hmmm yes if more warm why still cold 🤔 very good thinking — Adam Williams (@adswilliwonder) December 20, 2021

If it’s called global WARMING how come places are getting colder? Biggest brain in existence https://t.co/01sKschJZD pic.twitter.com/cIpb42mEuG — Kai (@TheMaShiKai) December 20, 2021

There’s already a Stephen Miller who worked for trump. This guy isn’t him. He’s clearly an imposter so how did he get a blue check mark!? https://t.co/Xi94IDH0GD — Cmonmack! (@Cmonmack1) December 20, 2021

Stephen sitting alone on his apartment firing off bangers for the over-70 crowd at the Villages. Next up: how is evolution real if there are still monkeys? https://t.co/Zxg8dMa95X — The Monkey Who Stole Christmas (@VitruvianMonkey) December 20, 2021

How do you remember to breathe — Christmas stEve (@sstarkm) December 20, 2021

Are all men named Stephen Miller doomed to be incapable of understanding simplified versions of complicated concepts? https://t.co/lCEdFCnW3L — Festive Communist Kaiju (@CommunistKaiju) December 20, 2021

And that’s just a little amuse-bouche.

You wouldn’t believe the amount of rage he’s receiving for this joke. https://t.co/NI0frh3lDz — Neil Stevens (@presjpolk) December 20, 2021

We wouldn’t’ve believed it if we hadn’t seen it ourselves. But we saw it. And it’s definitely something.

As is Miller’s response to the rage:

I'm sorry I made a joke about the movie star you love. https://t.co/STuA2NUB7m — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

No but I am revealing a fun corner of outrage twitter that is pretty exciting. https://t.co/xj74frX6pK — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

I should not have made a climate change joke about Leonardo DiCaprio. I understand that side is a little fragile right now over Joe Manchin. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Rough weekend for you guys, I get it. https://t.co/UhGTVolVPV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

I hope you'll be okay. https://t.co/XgL1obNM51 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

It doesn’t seem like they’ll be OK.

They took the time to make a meme. https://t.co/dYFHnOvdVH — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Holy shit I'm dying… "How dare you sir make that joke." Opens Photoshop. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

You hate recycling now. https://t.co/X83kCi3F6g — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

"As the world burns" — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

I absolutely guarantee I am not the bothered one here. https://t.co/Fq6cwHrtZz — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

And yet here you are. https://t.co/VQhZN6xXkn — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Or a hilarious twitter lawyer chin stroking and getting very mad online. https://t.co/hVN0FUlSwl — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

The goofy dipshit bit. Just perfect. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

We’ll never get enough of this. There’s just no such thing as too much!

Its almost like you insulted their religion. Wait, that’s exactly what happened lol. — Dallas Hoelscher (@DJHoelscher) December 20, 2021

Predictable but entertaining nonetheless.

They think this rattles and bothers you and you will go private or some shit. — MGB (@BeefTheTeaLeaf) December 20, 2021

I totally should just lock the account over it. https://t.co/gxjZGp1BGC — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 20, 2021

Never change, @redsteeze.

