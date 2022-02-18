President Biden’s “climate envoy” John Kerry seems a bit upset with the rest of us for not behaving as if we think climate change is an existential threat. We sense some heavy finger-wagging taking place here:

And you know who Kerry’s talking about when he says “we,” because he’s certainly not behaving like he actually believes emissions are causing an existential crisis:

Trending

You can’t make this stuff up.

There’s a very good chance that he did.

How is it that Kerry never seems to ask himself, “by flying on private jets and owning multiple mansions — some of which are right next to the oceans I keep saying are going to rise and engulf the coasts — am I behaving like I believe climate change is an existential crisis?” But that would be too introspective for a rich eco-hypocrite.

Nobody does self-unaware hypocrisy quite like John Kerry:

As usual with the Left, it’s “do as I say, not as I do.”

Bingo.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeglobal warminghypocritesJohn Kerry

Recommended Twitchy Video