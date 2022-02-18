President Biden’s “climate envoy” John Kerry seems a bit upset with the rest of us for not behaving as if we think climate change is an existential threat. We sense some heavy finger-wagging taking place here:

This crisis is existential. If we know it’s existential, we have to behave like it’s existential. pic.twitter.com/C6i6ygBzcl — Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry (@ClimateEnvoy) February 18, 2022

And you know who Kerry’s talking about when he says “we,” because he’s certainly not behaving like he actually believes emissions are causing an existential crisis:

The Kerry family private jet was in the air yesterday https://t.co/mc5qbYYpya — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) February 18, 2022

Your private jet has been in the air 4 times in the last 2 weeks. https://t.co/QZuGHB7tpZ pic.twitter.com/w0xiuG8La9 — prag ㋬ (@pragmatometer) February 18, 2022

Keep in mind that yesterday alone, John Kerry flying aboard Heinz-57 One, his private jet, threw more CO2 into the atmosphere than virtually all of you individually will produce this year. https://t.co/wKpS2OaB1B — Duane Patterson (@Radioblogger) February 18, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up.

John Kerry tweeted this while flying on his private jet. https://t.co/TjHZV9Pm2f — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) February 18, 2022

Did you tweet this from your massive carbon emitting private jet? https://t.co/EpspAwTYys — DogDad72 (@BillsMafiaTPA) February 18, 2022

There’s a very good chance that he did.

How is it that Kerry never seems to ask himself, “by flying on private jets and owning multiple mansions — some of which are right next to the oceans I keep saying are going to rise and engulf the coasts — am I behaving like I believe climate change is an existential crisis?” But that would be too introspective for a rich eco-hypocrite.

John Kerry’s private jet emits about the same amount of carbon on one round-trip flight to Davos as the average American emits per year. https://t.co/KgpX7Dy55v — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 18, 2022

One of these days I’m gonna write a piece about how the most under discussed component of climate change policy is that no one actually cares about climate change, with the exception of the same dozen or so environmentalists who have since the 80s and some scared kids. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) February 18, 2022

And by "we" you mean the little people. Not you and your jet-setting friends, right? pic.twitter.com/okP5CCiEEx — Adriana Stubbs (@adriana_s1970) February 18, 2022

Nobody does self-unaware hypocrisy quite like John Kerry:

John Kerry's gas-guzzling family jet has taken 16 trips this year alone https://t.co/1K8p3z9ek5 pic.twitter.com/mgWJhrCgUw — New York Post (@nypost) August 5, 2021

PHOTO 🚨 Climate czar John Kerry criticised for taking a private jet to be at Obama's birthday party. (Photo: Daily Mail) pic.twitter.com/Nos8bKzPBi — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 7, 2021

As usual with the Left, it’s “do as I say, not as I do.”

A wise man once said, "I'll believe it's a crisis when the people telling me it's a crisis start acting like it's a crisis." https://t.co/wLvdWBFuq9 — Carlton Hinds (@methuselaschild) February 18, 2022

Bingo.

