Actor Harrison Ford, for some reason, spoke at the United Nations yesterday on the dangers from climate change. . .

Actor Harrison Ford demands the United Nations take immediate action on climate change, 'Our house is on fire, and we only have one house' pic.twitter.com/4wjt8ef2gn — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 24, 2019

. . .climate change, we would like to add, THAT HE HAS CREATED with his private planes and giant carbon footprint:

Normal Americans have to give up hamburgers so he can still fly around in his helicopter:

Harrison Ford returns to the sky. He was pictured in a helicopter cockpit a week after a plane mishap. https://t.co/bnivfCauxb pic.twitter.com/oJSyiQ0aNl — Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 23, 2017

Did Ellen DeGeneres buy any carbon credits to offset this flight?

Harrison Ford flew me in a helicopter without a license. Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. https://t.co/gEB5lDluyd — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 7, 2015

Boy, this really is important work he’s doing:

Harrison Ford lands helicopter in middle of wedding, poses for photos https://t.co/bjhgABPrF8 pic.twitter.com/uaF90zoTUc — Screener (@screenertv) October 24, 2015

This. 100% this:

There has always been a religion that demands the poor have less so the rich can have more. — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 24, 2019

“It’s not about my conspicuous consumption…. it’s about yours” – Every Environmental Activist — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 24, 2019

***