Actor Harrison Ford, for some reason, spoke at the United Nations yesterday on the dangers from climate change. . .
Actor Harrison Ford demands the United Nations take immediate action on climate change, 'Our house is on fire, and we only have one house' pic.twitter.com/4wjt8ef2gn
— Reuters Top News (@Reuters) September 24, 2019
. . .climate change, we would like to add, THAT HE HAS CREATED with his private planes and giant carbon footprint:
"Harrison Ford's car and aircraft collection" https://t.co/8t7L9Kigfs https://t.co/QYF8NLF8cJ
— James Taranto (@jamestaranto) September 24, 2019
Normal Americans have to give up hamburgers so he can still fly around in his helicopter:
Harrison Ford returns to the sky. He was pictured in a helicopter cockpit a week after a plane mishap. https://t.co/bnivfCauxb pic.twitter.com/oJSyiQ0aNl
— Inside Edition (@InsideEdition) February 23, 2017
Did Ellen DeGeneres buy any carbon credits to offset this flight?
Harrison Ford flew me in a helicopter without a license. Long story short, I’m lucky to be alive. https://t.co/gEB5lDluyd
— Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 7, 2015
Boy, this really is important work he’s doing:
Harrison Ford lands helicopter in middle of wedding, poses for photos https://t.co/bjhgABPrF8 pic.twitter.com/uaF90zoTUc
— Screener (@screenertv) October 24, 2015
This. 100% this:
There has always been a religion that demands the poor have less so the rich can have more.
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 24, 2019
“It’s not about my conspicuous consumption…. it’s about yours”
– Every Environmental Activist
— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 24, 2019
