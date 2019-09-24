Actor Harrison Ford, for some reason, spoke at the United Nations yesterday on the dangers from climate change. . .

. . .climate change, we would like to add, THAT HE HAS CREATED with his private planes and giant carbon footprint:

Normal Americans have to give up hamburgers so he can still fly around in his helicopter:

Trending

Did Ellen DeGeneres buy any carbon credits to offset this flight?

Boy, this really is important work he’s doing:

This. 100% this:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeHarrison FordUN