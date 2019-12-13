Barack Obama left the Oval Office in January of 2017, but he’s still serving up warnings about climate change — occasionally even after flying overseas to meet with activists such as Greta Thunberg. Now the former president has issued a “moral call” for action:

Obama: Countries facing severe effects of climate change offer "moral call to rest of the world" https://t.co/1hIQDlX2JC pic.twitter.com/K6LEGaWjNl — The Hill (@thehill) December 13, 2019

'Moral call to rest of the world' on climate from hardest hit countries, Obama says https://t.co/LrWf1b0NNX pic.twitter.com/PMdmVBaGyo — Reuters (@Reuters) December 13, 2019

When Obama says there’s a “moral call” to do something, hide your wallets and purses.

Obama: Countries facing severe effects of climate change offer 'moral call to rest of the world' Translation: Americans should pay up for bad weather in other countries. And for good measure, give up capitalism in exchange for totalitarianism. https://t.co/fOkNuCBPQj — Pure Michigan Girl (@PureMichGirl) December 13, 2019

Also, shouldn’t Obama’s “moral call to the rest of the world” include not buying a multimillion-dollar oceanside mansion to at least give the impression he believes his own warnings?

Says the person who bought a gazillion dollar house on the coast. — Buddy (@acoustic_guitr) December 13, 2019

He buys a sinking house, according to climate experts??? 😀 He expects others to take him seriously.😀 Silly little hypocrite…yes you are, yes you are.😂 — Salem (@Salem_Blackcat2) December 13, 2019

If the seas are rising like Obama claims, why would he spend millions on ocean front property at Martha's Vineyard? Is he that ignorant, or simply the "greatest fraud ever to be perpetrated upon the American people," like we all know he was? Democrats, make the call. — Gary Blaisdell (@blaisdell_gary) December 13, 2019

Can some intrepid reporter please ask Obama why he’d make this purchase if it’s in imminent threat of disappearing beneath the rising sea?