Barack Obama left the Oval Office in January of 2017, but he’s still serving up warnings about climate change — occasionally even after flying overseas to meet with activists such as Greta Thunberg. Now the former president has issued a “moral call” for action:

When Obama says there’s a “moral call” to do something, hide your wallets and purses.

Also, shouldn’t Obama’s “moral call to the rest of the world” include not buying a multimillion-dollar oceanside mansion to at least give the impression he believes his own warnings?

Can some intrepid reporter please ask Obama why he’d make this purchase if it’s in imminent threat of disappearing beneath the rising sea?

