Earlier today Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he would be stepping down as head of the NIAID “to pursue the next chapter of my career.” If Sen. Rand Paul has anything to say about it (and if voters give the Senate back to the Republicans) part of that “next chapter” will be getting grilled at more hearings.

Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams noted Fauci’s announcement by claiming that the doctor never sought the spotlight:

Tony never asked for the spotlight. Not once in 40 years. But at times when others ran from it, or sought to use it for personal gain, he’s always done his best to give good advice and help the public. He’s human and humans are imperfect- but that doesn’t make him nefarious. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 22, 2022

Really?

Sean Davis offered up a few screenshots that would indicate otherwise:

LOL! Yep, Fauci really didn’t like that spotlight.

Epitome of the ever humble out of sight out of mind servant 😂. — N 🇺🇸 (@Flamingale) August 22, 2022

Also Fauci isn’t shy about reminding people that he “saved millions of lives.” But what humility!

