As we told you earlier today, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced that he’ll be stepping down as the head of NIAID in December, coincidentally just before the Republicans possibly take control of the House and maybe even the Senate. In a statement Fauci said it’s time to get on to the “next chapter”:

I am announcing today that I will be stepping down from the positions of Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and Chief of the NIAID Laboratory of Immunoregulation, as well as the position of Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden. I will be leaving these positions in December of this year to pursue the next chapter of my career. It has been the honor of a lifetime to have led the NIAID, an extraordinary institution, for so many years and through so many scientific and public health challenges. I am very proud of our many accomplishments. I have worked with — and learned from — countless talented and dedicated people in my own laboratory, at NIAID, at NIH and beyond. To them I express my abiding respect and gratitude.

Hopefully that “next chapter” (in addition to possibly a high-paying gig with a big pharmaceutical company) will include being grilled in front of a congressional committee that the Republicans control.

Senator Rand Paul let Fauci know that he may be stepping down, but this isn’t over:

Fauci’s resignation will not prevent a full-throated investigation into the origins of the pandemic. He will be asked to testify under oath regarding any discussions he participated in concerning the lab leak. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 22, 2022

Bring it on!

