Yesterday it was announced that the fully vaxxed and double-boosted head of the NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, had tested positive for Covid-19:

The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had contracted COVID despite being fully vaccinated and double-boosted against the virus. The NIH reported that Fauci has “mild symptoms” and “has not” been close to President Biden recently.

As a result of having tested positive for Covid-19, Dr. Fauci is testifying before a Senate committee remotely.

When Sen. Rand Paul’s turn came, Dr. Fauci was made rather uncomfortable at several points:

Peak “dodging” on the part of Dr. Fauci came after the five-minute mark when Sen. Paul asked, “have you ever received a royalty payment from a company that you later oversaw the distribution of money going to that company?”

Pass the popcorn!

Keep up the good work, Sen. Paul!

