Yesterday it was announced that the fully vaxxed and double-boosted head of the NIAID, Dr. Anthony Fauci, had tested positive for Covid-19:
The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that Dr. Anthony Fauci, the face of America’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, had contracted COVID despite being fully vaccinated and double-boosted against the virus. The NIH reported that Fauci has “mild symptoms” and “has not” been close to President Biden recently.
As a result of having tested positive for Covid-19, Dr. Fauci is testifying before a Senate committee remotely.
Dr. Fauci is testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions today.
Yesterday he tested positive for COVID. pic.twitter.com/LulfHVHW5h
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2022
When Sen. Rand Paul’s turn came, Dr. Fauci was made rather uncomfortable at several points:
REMATCH!
Dr. Fauci sweats and stammers under the pressure of @RandPaul's questions. pic.twitter.com/D9pMLBgdZB
— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) June 16, 2022
Peak “dodging” on the part of Dr. Fauci came after the five-minute mark when Sen. Paul asked, “have you ever received a royalty payment from a company that you later oversaw the distribution of money going to that company?”
Sen. @RandPaul levels Fauci for recommending boosters without any data:
Paul: "If I give a patient ten mRNA vaccines, and they … make antibody each time, is that proof we should give ten boosters, Dr. Fauci?”
Fauci: "No, that is somewhat of an absurd exaggeration —" pic.twitter.com/UAoChzGkII
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 16, 2022
Pass the popcorn!
@RandPaul is a national treasure.
— Chief Ed (@ETCSWUSN) June 16, 2022
@RandPaul is one of the few politicians standing between us and an authoritarian state. https://t.co/5YwJHO0MIz
— Murphy Fowles (@FowlesMurphy) June 16, 2022
Keep up the good work, Sen. Paul!
