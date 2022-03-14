People keep asking where Fauci has gone.

Not that we care all that much about ever seeing his gnome-like little face ever again, but it does seem pretty convenient (to the Democrats) that the bringer of doom and despair has all but disappeared from the media in the last couple of weeks.

Then again, maybe he knows his days as ‘Dictator-in-Chief’ are coming to an end.

And we kinda sorta totally love that this is coming from Senator Rand Paul:

'FAR TOO MUCH POWER': Sen. @RandPaul blasts Dr. Fauci, introduces amendment to eliminate his position and prevent others from becoming health 'dictators-in-chief.' https://t.co/dEr9Flizvg pic.twitter.com/8hbqrQEJY7 — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 14, 2022

‘… that’s what happens when ‘the science’ is dictated by one man, an unelected bureaucrat with far too much power.’

Boo and yah.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK.

No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans. https://t.co/I3g6pbm6nW — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 14, 2022

No.

One.

From Foxnews:

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., on Monday introduced an amendment that would eliminate Dr. Anthony Fauci’s position as the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and decentralize it, so that no one person can act as “dictator-in-chief” in the name of public health, the senator said. Paul’s amendment would reorganize NIAID by breaking it down into three separate national research institutes, all with their own director, including the National Institute of Allergic Diseases, the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, and the National Institute of Immunologic Diseases. “We’ve learned a lot over the past two years, but one lesson in particular is that no one person should be deemed ‘dictator-in-chief,’” Paul said in a statement announcing the amendment. “No one person should have unilateral authority to make decisions for millions of Americans.”

Admit it, you fist-pumped a little reading that.

We did.

Twice even.

