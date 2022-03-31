Nobody is hoping the Republicans take the Senate in November more than Sen. Rand Paul, who would love to chair some hearings into the origins of Covid-19 and the government’s response, including those of public health officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Clay Travis tweeted a video that caught the attention of Sen. Paul, who noticed that Dr. Fauci’s “science” has rapidly evolved in the last two years compared to what he was saying in previous years:

Hmmm…Once upon a time Anthony Fauci could tell the truth…What happened? https://t.co/Dpct7IPZdg — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 31, 2022

Here’s a transcript:

Q: She’s had the flu for 14 days, should she get a flu shot? A: Well no, if she’s had the flu for 14 days she’s as protected as anybody can be because the best vaccination is to get infected yourself. If she really has the flu, she definitely doesn’t need a flu vaccine. Q: She should not get it again? A: No, she doesn’t need it, because it’s the most potent vaccination is getting it yourself.

Gee, that’s interesting! Here it is one more time:

Dr. Fauci used to talk about the value of natural immunity when it came to infections. Wonder what changed? pic.twitter.com/3Y6mdgWHCV — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 31, 2022

Well, according to Dr. Fauci, he is “science” so science is whatever he says it is.

