Well, folks, it’s that time again.

We’re talking about Festivus, of course!

Good morning everyone and welcome to everyone’s favorite holiday – Festivus! — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

And that means that it’s time for GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s annual Airing of Grievances.

Festivus of course is highlighted by the airing of grievances. I’ve definitely got a lot of problems with you people. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

And by you people, I mostly mean the petty tyrants who run your local, state and federal governments. 2021 was a banner year for being a petty tyrant, with them all literally tripping over each other for the dumbest covid lockdown or mandate idea. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

Sen. Paul has a lotta reasons to have a lotta problems with a lotta people. But perhaps Dr. Anthony Fauci has done more this year to deserve Paul’s ire than just about anyone else.

That’s why Paul reserved a special portion of his grievances just for Fauci. After laying into California over “petty tyrant” Gavin Newsom — plus a special shout-out to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — Paul shifted seamlessly to Fauci:

Most of the ridiculous rules I will blame squarely on our public health officials who should know better, particularly my good friend Anthony Fauci. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

I would air my grievance at Fauci again but I try not to be in reruns. https://t.co/dnNEqHcRF2https://t.co/T2sLRi1lU7https://t.co/8eKhSVVOi2 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

Damn that guy is wrong a LOT… — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

I’ll give Fauci one thing – he’s like a bad quarterback after an interception. Absolutely no memory of failure. Just get back out there and do it again. But instead of losing a game, he’s cost a lot of lives and fortunes this past 18 months. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

of course Fauci didn’t limit himself to Covid this year. He also funded torturing puppies and monkeys. And no I’m not kidding. https://t.co/CB6ErHzOVk — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

We wish he were kidding. Dr. Fauci has presided over some truly barbaric things.

Seriously, how unbelievable a villain is it who funded fain of function research in China, lied to the public how to protect themselves against Covid, and tortured puppies? I would shut this off if it was a movie, it’s too ridiculous — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

Of course Fauci is far in the lead for government officials do g dumb or evil things – but he’s far from the only one. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 23, 2021

Fauci may not be the only one, but he’s one of the most toxic and tyrannical.

Anyway, Rand Paul has pulled off something pretty fantastic here: he blended the Airing of Grievances with the Feats of Strength. Fauci never had a prayer.

