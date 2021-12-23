Well, folks, it’s that time again.

We’re talking about Festivus, of course!

And that means that it’s time for GOP Sen. Rand Paul’s annual Airing of Grievances.

Trending

Sen. Paul has a lotta reasons to have a lotta problems with a lotta people. But perhaps Dr. Anthony Fauci has done more this year to deserve Paul’s ire than just about anyone else.

That’s why Paul reserved a special portion of his grievances just for Fauci. After laying into California over “petty tyrant” Gavin Newsom — plus a special shout-out to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser — Paul shifted seamlessly to Fauci:

We wish he were kidding. Dr. Fauci has presided over some truly barbaric things.

Fauci may not be the only one, but he’s one of the most toxic and tyrannical.

Anyway, Rand Paul has pulled off something pretty fantastic here: he blended the Airing of Grievances with the Feats of Strength. Fauci never had a prayer.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Airing of GrievancesAnthony FaucicaliforniaDr. Anthony FauciFestivusGavin NewsomMuriel Bowserpetty tyrantsRand PaulWashington D.C.

Recommended Twitchy Video