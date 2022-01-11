Dr. Rochelle Walensky and Dr. Anthony Fauci testified today on Capitol Hill. While the two good doctors couldn’t seem to agree on a one-size-fits-all indoor masking policy, it’s likely that they both share a fear of GOP Sen. Rand Paul.

Especially Dr. Fauci. Forget COVID; it’s Rand Paul who truly terrifies Dr. Fauci. And every time they meet, Fauci’s desperation mounts.

Today, it’s threatening to boil over.

Dr. Fauci came to the hearing with printouts from Sen. Rand Paul's website. pic.twitter.com/Wij11hRJaK — Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 11, 2022

Fauci really printed out pages from Rand Paul’s website lmaooooooo — Meara (@MillennialOther) January 11, 2022

Are “Fire Fauci” printouts supposed to make Sen. Paul look bad? Because if so, it’s not working.

At all. But we’ll get back to the printouts in a bit.

why is a bureaucrat walking into a congressional hearing prepared with oppo research instead of answering to reasonable criticism https://t.co/t5Q2r9uEwp — kaitlin (@thefactualprep) January 11, 2022

Because said bureaucrat doesn’t have a leg to stand on and he knows it.

Rand Paul certainly knows it.

.@RandPaul to Fauci: "[T]he idea that a government official like yourself would claim unilaterally to represent science and that any criticism of you would be considered a criticism of science itself is quite dangerous…It is cheap politics & it is reprehensible." pic.twitter.com/b6JCaaHQTR — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2022

Yep. And that scares the bejeezus out of Fauci.

Asked by @RandPaul if "it's appropriate to use your $420,000 salary to attack scientists that disagree with you," Dr. Fauci FREAKS OUT: "[I]n usual fashion, senator, you are distorting everything about me….There you go again. You do the same thing every hearing." pic.twitter.com/nBaFkfDcMq — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2022

FIREWORKS: @RandPaul asks Dr. Fauci if he thinks it's a "conspiracy theory" to wonder if COVID-19 came from a lab, but Fauci says Paul's "distorting the truth" & "virtually everything" about him. pic.twitter.com/DD6pIkf0I4 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2022

Dr. Fauci then accuses @RandPaul of showing little concern for the 900,000 Americans who've died from COVID and instead leveling "personal attacks on me that have absolutely no relevance to reality." Paul counters w/mental health + how more have died under Biden than Trump. pic.twitter.com/XSunPAs6yM — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 11, 2022

But wait! There’s more:

Fauci currently blaming Rand Paul for a death threat against him. — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) January 11, 2022

Watch:

WATCH: Dr. Fauci talks about how a man was arrested for treating to kill him. He blames it on Rand Paul having a "Fire Fauci" banner on his website, which he pulls out a printed copy of. pic.twitter.com/QbS0ov23eB — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 11, 2022

So in addition to suggesting that Rand Paul is to blame for a nutjob’s death threat, Fauci’s also setting himself up to get absolutely throttled by the public, too.

This photo will go down in time as one of the worst optics blunders in history pic.twitter.com/wcqX1OVY0u — YOUTUBE.COM / VITO (@VitoGesualdi) January 11, 2022

Talk about an unforced error. Anthony Fauci has a lot of those.

Fauci now whining about "Fire Fauci" campaigns. His entire argument is that trying to hold him accountable is bad because it makes him look bad in public. Good grief. — Matt Cover (@MattCover) January 11, 2022

It’s pretty gross to watch Dr. Fauci try to portray himself as the ultimate victim of the COVID pandemic. Particularly when his ideas and policies have demonstrably exacerbated the pandemic in the United States.

Wow. So Fauci claims he's getting death threats, uses that to not answer @RandPaul 's questions, and now the Democrats on the committee are helping him evade, deflect… etc. Amazing — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) January 11, 2022

Fauci is going to take down himself and the Democrats before all is said and done.

This is a trick by the left being used time and again. Get cornered about something then distract from it by proclaiming victimhood status through claims of endangerment. It's a weasel's tactic. https://t.co/pLikGulsPg — Brandon Morse (@TheBrandonMorse) January 11, 2022

Well, Fauci is a weasel. He can’t help but act like one:

Rand Paul’s “Fire Fauci” campaign seems pretty generous given the damage — much of it irrevocable — that Fauci has done in the last two years.

This is not the attitude of a subordinate bureaucrat facing oversight. Fauci has embraced being a Democratic politician and thinks of himself as one. He needs to go. https://t.co/ApOWQv8jqH — Sunny McSunnyface (@sunnyright) January 11, 2022

Recommended Twitchy Video