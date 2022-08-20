On multiple occasions, we’ve seen Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul go head-to-head with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and it’s now clear which side has been correct since the early days of the pandemic. Even the CDC has admitted as much:

CDC ADMITS MISSTEPS: CBS News has obtained video that CDC Director Rochelle Walensky shared with internal staff this week, in which she admitted her agency made “pretty dramatic” mistakes in handling the COVID pandemic. pic.twitter.com/QcM9vrugIW — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) August 19, 2022

But they weren’t all “mistakes.” Last night Sen. Paul was on Sean Hannity’s show and spent three minutes explaining what the CDC got wrong (and lied about) along the way:

Great clip from @RandPaul explaining the CDC's multiple failures, from masking to mandates to denying natural immunity: "No amount of overhaul at the CDC will work if they're not honest about the scientific data." pic.twitter.com/D3pRvhh4Dg — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 20, 2022

If the Republicans take back the Senate in November it would be great to see Sen. Paul chair some hearings to get to the bottom of all this.

The only Senator who has been consistently great on Covid. https://t.co/ElmWzEWiXC — peterock (@jerrysjam14) August 20, 2022

Rand Paul doing a grand job in exposing corruption. https://t.co/OiBMD84PNO — Carl Sanders (@CarlySandres) August 20, 2022

Senator Paul also wants much more oversight into where all the money (and weapons/equipment) the Biden administration’s sending to Ukraine ends up, but the White House and too many in Congress do not want oversight.

