On multiple occasions, we’ve seen Kentucky Republican Sen. Rand Paul go head-to-head with Dr. Anthony Fauci, and it’s now clear which side has been correct since the early days of the pandemic. Even the CDC has admitted as much:

But they weren’t all “mistakes.” Last night Sen. Paul was on Sean Hannity’s show and spent three minutes explaining what the CDC got wrong (and lied about) along the way:

If the Republicans take back the Senate in November it would be great to see Sen. Paul chair some hearings to get to the bottom of all this.

Senator Paul also wants much more oversight into where all the money (and weapons/equipment) the Biden administration’s sending to Ukraine ends up, but the White House and too many in Congress do not want oversight.

