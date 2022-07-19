Yesterday, Politico published a piece about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s impending retirement:
After more than five decades of federal service under seven presidents, Anthony Fauci says he’s leaving by the end of President Joe Biden’s term. In a wide-ranging interview with POLITICO, he spoke of his legacy, the hard truths about the country’s pandemic response and his desire to calm the politicization wracking the country.
“We’re in a pattern now. If somebody says, ‘You’ll leave when we don’t have Covid anymore,’ then I will be 105. I think we’re going to be living with this,” Biden’s chief medical adviser said when asked whether he is staying in his role out of a sense of obligation.
…
Fauci says he’s prepared for the onslaught of attacks that could come in a Republican-controlled House or Senate next year — with many running in the midterms on campaigns deriding the lockdowns, school closures and masking requirements that Fauci said were necessary pandemic precautions — but insists that is not part of his calculus for retirement.
https://twitter.com/RandPaul/status/1549413326282792960
We look forward to that as well. Fauci’s already walked into several traps set by Sen. Paul, and, having clearly learned nothing, is on track to walk into even more.
We appreciate Rand Paul’s dogged pursuit of the truth on this issue. Fauci needs to be held accountable for all lies he’s told and the damage he’s caused.
Thank you Rand. You are one of the few brave enough to try and get to the bottom of this.
— Salva Humanitate (@SalvaHumanitate) July 19, 2022
***
Related:
‘That’s not science, that’s conjecture!’ Sen. Rand Paul lights up Dr. Fauci (again)
recent stories
To change your comments display name, click here.