You know who builds blacklists?

Authoritarians.

And here’s the thing, you don’t have to be a fan of Putin’s to realize what Zelensky is doing here by ‘blacklisting’ people is effed up, especially when it’s people like Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul, and Glenn Greenwald. Glenn is none-too-pleased with being put on the list.

Before Russia's invasion and since, Zelensky has abolished basic liberties: shuttered opposition media, outlawed parties, imprisoned dissidents. As Ukraine demands money and arms from the West, they now want to export this repression to our countries with McCarthyite blacklists: https://t.co/O2t03YHrMy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

Just who TF does Zelensky think he is?

The one thing all Americans have in common on his cute little hate list is the fact they’ve challenged Biden for sending billions and billions of taxpayers’ money and weapons to Ukraine.

You can see the full Ukrainian blacklist, obtained by @unherd. Beyond the individuals listed above, officially maligned are @JeffDSachs, @RandPaul, former Brazil President @LulaOficial, Col. Douglas MacGregor, Caleb Maupin, Marine LePen and many others:https://t.co/tCEYDdc4TY pic.twitter.com/lDdKfhpoTS — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

Wow.

It takes extreme audacity for Zelansky and his henchmen to go around the world demanding other nations send massive amounts of weapons and money to him, then try to suppress dissent in our countries by smearing journalists and citizens who question. My full statement to @unherd: pic.twitter.com/EY9CfbA8lJ — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

Extreme audacity.

Something like that.

What an a-hole.

I'll be on Fox with @TuckerCarlson, 8:30 pm ET, about the Zelensky Govt's secret list of "Russian propagandists" — i.e., people such as myself, @RandPaul, @TulsiGabbard, @LulaOficial and others who dared question their demands for endless war support:https://t.co/O2t03YHrMy — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 25, 2022

Tucker was of course all over this.

.@ggreenwald Joins Tucker Carlson Tonight To Respond To The Government Of Ukraine Putting Him, Senator @RandPaul, @TulsiGabbard And Other Americans On A "Blacklist" pic.twitter.com/4EqXPbOUua — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 26, 2022

Tulsi was pissed off as well.

Sure sounds similar to that "Disinformation Governance Board" the Biden Administration was working on.https://t.co/RY4VehDkFN pic.twitter.com/wIf7yTaCCK — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 26, 2022

Doesn’t it though?

Hmmm wonder if Senator @RandPaul demanding oversight on foreign aid is what ticked off the corrupt Government of Ukraine. https://t.co/VOLQ0tSTeR — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) July 26, 2022

It probably didn’t make Zelensky happy.

How very authoritarian of Zelensky.

No wonder so many stupid people on Twitter use his country’s flag to pretend they’re the good guys.

***

Related:

‘Liberal activist’ bragging about her SUPER HIGH IQ and her MULTIPLE degrees from FANCY colleges one of the most hilariously trolled tweets EVER

Senate Democrats go into a frothy-mouthed, chest-thumping, authoritarian rage at Hulu for refusing to annoy viewers with their CRAP political ads

Unhinged TEMPER tantrum! Receipt-filled thread BUSTS train wreck Taylor Lorenz for lying and playing the victim AGAIN (screenshots)