You know who builds blacklists?

Authoritarians.

And here’s the thing, you don’t have to be a fan of Putin’s to realize what Zelensky is doing here by ‘blacklisting’ people is effed up, especially when it’s people like Tulsi Gabbard, Rand Paul, and Glenn Greenwald. Glenn is none-too-pleased with being put on the list.

Just who TF does Zelensky think he is?

The one thing all Americans have in common on his cute little hate list is the fact they’ve challenged Biden for sending billions and billions of taxpayers’ money and weapons to Ukraine.

Wow.

Extreme audacity.

Something like that.

What an a-hole.

Tucker was of course all over this.

Tulsi was pissed off as well.

Doesn’t it though?

It probably didn’t make Zelensky happy.

How very authoritarian of Zelensky.

No wonder so many stupid people on Twitter use his country’s flag to pretend they’re the good guys.

***

