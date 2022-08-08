Earlier today we learned that the Biden administration is sending more aid to Ukraine in the form of weapons/equipment and cash.

First off, the Defense Department announced a billion dollars worth of “security and defense” aid for Ukraine:

Attributed to Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale:

Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s eighteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, and this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment – the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country.

In addition, having solved all other problems in the United States, USAID announced another $4.5 billion in “budgetary aid” to Ukraine:

On Twitter, @POTUS seemed proud to be sending another few billion dollars in cash, equipment and weapons from the U.S. overseas:

The tweet from USAID caught the eye of Sen. Rand Paul, who offered up a sarcastic round of applause for the Biden administration’s budget deficit push:

Earlier this year Sen. Paul wanted much tighter oversight (if there’s currently any oversight at all) over aid sent to Ukraine and many members of both parties didn’t want any part of it.

By the end of Biden’s term how much money will have been sent to Ukraine? Place your bets.

