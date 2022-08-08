Earlier today we learned that the Biden administration is sending more aid to Ukraine in the form of weapons/equipment and cash.

First off, the Defense Department announced a billion dollars worth of “security and defense” aid for Ukraine:

Attributed to Acting Pentagon Press Secretary Todd Breasseale: Today, the Department of Defense (DoD) announces the authorization of a Presidential Drawdown of security assistance valued at up to $1 billion to meet Ukraine’s critical security and defense needs. This authorization is the Biden Administration’s eighteenth drawdown of equipment from DoD inventories for Ukraine since August 2021. It is the largest single drawdown of U.S. arms and equipment utilizing this authority, and this package provides a significant amount of additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment – the types of which the Ukrainian people are using so effectively to defend their country.

In addition, having solved all other problems in the United States, USAID announced another $4.5 billion in “budgetary aid” to Ukraine:

NEWS: The 🇺🇸, through USAID in coordination with the @USTreasury, is providing an additional $4.5 billion in direct budgetary support to the Government of Ukraine 🇺🇦 to help alleviate the acute budget deficit caused by Putin’s brutal war of aggression. https://t.co/dnWEAV9eK0 — USAID (@USAID) August 8, 2022

On Twitter, @POTUS seemed proud to be sending another few billion dollars in cash, equipment and weapons from the U.S. overseas:

Today, the United States has authorized our biggest security assistance package to date for Ukraine. This package will get additional ammunition, weapons, and equipment to Ukraine to help meet their critical security needs as they defend their country. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 8, 2022

The tweet from USAID caught the eye of Sen. Rand Paul, who offered up a sarcastic round of applause for the Biden administration’s budget deficit push:

WOW! The US government is actually trying to reduce the deficit!!?? Oh, wait, it’s for Ukraine, never mind. Business as usual with your 💰💰 💰 https://t.co/5Jhh2j1OXN — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) August 8, 2022

Earlier this year Sen. Paul wanted much tighter oversight (if there’s currently any oversight at all) over aid sent to Ukraine and many members of both parties didn’t want any part of it.

Bless Senator Paul for his honesty and integrity. https://t.co/6LoTHzXIoP — Alan Ingrassia (@shad182) August 8, 2022

Ukrainian inflation reduction act. https://t.co/RgUYhtqNPl — Doug McDowell (@calsdad) August 8, 2022

By the end of Biden’s term how much money will have been sent to Ukraine? Place your bets.

***

Related:

Glenn Greenwald comes out SWINGING after Zelensky puts him, Rand Paul, Tulsi Gabbard and others on a ‘McCarthyite BLACKLIST’

Highlight reel from Sen. Rand Paul schooling DHS chief Mayorkas about ‘disinformation’ is a must-see