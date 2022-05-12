On Thursday the U.S. Senate was going to vote on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, but Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected and Sens. Schumer and McConnell were reportedly unhappy with Paul’s demand for oversight:

Schumer says Rand Paul is the lone senator opposed to passing Ukraine aid today He says Paul's demands to change the bill entirely, which would require kicking it back to the House, are unreasonable — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 12, 2022

And if Chuck Schumer says something is “unreasonable,” it probably isn’t.

Rare to see both Schumer and McConnell united in asking for unanimous consent for something — and on the floor together to do so — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 12, 2022

Paul speaking, sounding like he'll object to quick vote on Ukraine aid. "My oath of office is to the US constitution…no matter how sympathetic the cause" — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 12, 2022

As a result of Paul’s objection, the vote will be delayed:

Paul objects to a vote on Ukraine aid today. Senate will now have to pass it next week. McConnell thanked Schumer afterward, and they both gave each other a head nod. McConnell walked out of the chamber without a glance at Paul — Igor Bobic (@igorbobic) May 12, 2022

Schumer and McConnell were apparently both upset, which means it took Sen. Rand Paul to finally help temporarily deliver on Biden’s promise of “unity.” Here’s how it unfolded:

Senator @RandPaul Objects To Passage Of $40 Billion Foreign Aid Package To Ukraine Until Financial Oversight Is Included "My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation." Schumer Refuses To Modify, Paul Objects pic.twitter.com/HnxUxPCFge — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) May 12, 2022

Senator Paul took to Twitter to explain his actions in this thread:

My oath of office is to the U.S. Constitution, not to any foreign nation. Congress is trying yet again to ram through a spending bill – one that I doubt anyone has actually read – and there’s no oversight included into how the money is being spent. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2022

All I requested is an amendment to be included in the final bill that allows for the Inspector General to oversee how funds are spent. Anyone who is opposed to this is irresponsible. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2022

Naturally many in the Senate found that to be an offensive request. After all, it’s not their money.

Paul continued:

While I sympathize with the people of Ukraine, and commend their fight against Putin, we cannot continue to spend money we don’t have. Passing this bill brings the total we’ve sent to Ukraine to nearly $54 billion over the course of two months. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2022

It’s threatening our own national security, and it’s frankly a slap in the face to millions of taxpayers who are struggling to buy gas, groceries, and find baby formula. — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 13, 2022

The “priorities” we’ve seen on display from government officials in recent days and weeks are indeed disturbing.

Only in Congress would @RandPaul’s demands that the U.S. provide a modicum of oversight for the billions of dollars worth of weapons we are shipping to a country with a history of corruption and illegal arm sales be considered “unreasonable”. https://t.co/H4Am1qAAV5 — Dan Caldwell 🇺🇸 (@dandcaldwell) May 12, 2022

Strange days indeed.

