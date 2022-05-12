On Thursday the U.S. Senate was going to vote on a $40 billion aid package for Ukraine, but Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky objected and Sens. Schumer and McConnell were reportedly unhappy with Paul’s demand for oversight:

And if Chuck Schumer says something is “unreasonable,” it probably isn’t.

As a result of Paul’s objection, the vote will be delayed:

Schumer and McConnell were apparently both upset, which means it took Sen. Rand Paul to finally help temporarily deliver on Biden’s promise of “unity.” Here’s how it unfolded:

Senator Paul took to Twitter to explain his actions in this thread:

Naturally many in the Senate found that to be an offensive request. After all, it’s not their money.

Paul continued:

The “priorities” we’ve seen on display from government officials in recent days and weeks are indeed disturbing.

Strange days indeed.

