Earlier this week, Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas appeared before a Senate committee and one of the topics for questioning revolved around the DHS creating a “Disinformation Governance Board” led by the self-described “Mary Poppins of disinformation,” Nina Jankowicz.

A couple of days ago we had a story that included an over 9-minute video of Sen. Rand Paul giving Mayorkas several reality checks about “disinformation” and who spreads it the most. This clip contains the highlights if you were short on time with the longer version:

This short clip from @RandPaul is the most important minute & fifteen seconds you’ll watch this year, maybe this century. If a majority understood this, we could begin to fix what’s gone horribly wrong in this country. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/Xg71VG2XS2 — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) May 6, 2022

“You can’t even admit what the truth is with the Steele dossier. I don’t trust government to figure out what the truth is. Government is largely disseminating disinformation.”

And that’s a big ol’ BINGO!

Share it far and wide.

