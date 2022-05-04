The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board — known colloquially as the Ministry of Truth — is set to be headed up by a woman named Nina Jankowicz. Last week White House press secretary Jen Psaki vouched for Jankowicz’s expertise in the area of examining disinformation (she’s almost as experienced in examining disinformation as Psaki is at delivering it):

What’s funny is that a day earlier Psaki said “I really haven’t dug into this” in regards to the purpose of the Disinformation Governance Board:

Psaki apparently wasn’t the only person who was clueless about Jankowicz and the Ministry of Truth. Republican Sen. John Kennedy got the head of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to explain exactly how thoroughly they looked into Jankowicz’s background:

Just… wow.

But certainly Mayorkas is paying total attention to the identities of all the people spilling across the southern border (cue eye roll).

Ironically, Biden’s Disinformation Czar also helped Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign push the Fusion GPS/Steele lie about Carter Page. We’re just guessing Mayorkas would claim he wasn’t aware of that either.

