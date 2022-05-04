The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board — known colloquially as the Ministry of Truth — is set to be headed up by a woman named Nina Jankowicz. Last week White House press secretary Jen Psaki vouched for Jankowicz’s expertise in the area of examining disinformation (she’s almost as experienced in examining disinformation as Psaki is at delivering it):

Jen Psaki on the pick to lead the DHS Ministry of Truth: "She's an expert on online disinformation…this is a person with extensive qualifications." pic.twitter.com/3LlWHGDHiM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2022

What’s funny is that a day earlier Psaki said “I really haven’t dug into this” in regards to the purpose of the Disinformation Governance Board:

.@JacquiHeinrich to Psaki: "On this new report that [DHS] is setting up a disinformation governance board to tackle misinformation….in Hispanic communities, especially….Can you give us an idea on what this is going to be doing? What their authority would look like?" pic.twitter.com/fYZfjjk5IG — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) April 28, 2022

Psaki apparently wasn’t the only person who was clueless about Jankowicz and the Ministry of Truth. Republican Sen. John Kennedy got the head of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, to explain exactly how thoroughly they looked into Jankowicz’s background:

KENNEDY: "When the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her Tik Tok videos? They're really quite precocious." MAYORKAS: "I was not aware of those videos." pic.twitter.com/eBgbwDMpok — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Just… wow.

This is unbelievable. We are living in a clown show. — Gretchen Smith (@cov_Gretchen) May 4, 2022

And DHS protects us from terrorists…but can't search TikTok? — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) May 4, 2022

But certainly Mayorkas is paying total attention to the identities of all the people spilling across the southern border (cue eye roll).

It’s a scary thought that DHS doesn’t bother to do background checks. https://t.co/EdS8xMRnuR — Don’t Be Ignorant (@dontbei) May 4, 2022

Ironically, Biden’s Disinformation Czar also helped Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign push the Fusion GPS/Steele lie about Carter Page. We’re just guessing Mayorkas would claim he wasn’t aware of that either.

***

Related:

‘10 Pinocchios’: Try and watch Jen Psaki’s assurance about the Disinformation Governance Board without laughing

Let Nina Jankowicz explain why it’s so vital that social media platforms and Congress work together to crack down on ‘malign creativity’

Are you surprised that ‘lockdown evangelist’ Nina Jankowicz is also a ‘lockdown hypocrite’?

Recommended Twitchy Video