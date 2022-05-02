At today’s White House briefing, the Department of Homeland Security’s Orwellian-sounding “Disinformation Governance Board” (known in regular circles as the “Ministry of Truth”) was one of the main topics of discussion. White House press secretary Jen Psaki as usual ended up shifting into gaslight overdrive. First Psaki explained why Nina Jankowicz, the self-proclaimed “Mary Poppins of disinformation,” is eminently qualified to run the DHS Ministry of Truth:

PSAKI: Biden's DHS Disinformation Czar "has extensive experience and has done extensive work addressing disinformation. She has testified before Congress, testified in Europe. She has done, worked closely with the Ukrainians and has unique expertise…" pic.twitter.com/BfVjCi6VPR — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2022

She’s also done extensive work pushing disinformation, which is what helps make Psaki’s assurance about Jankowicz and the Disinformation Governance Board even more laughable:

PSAKI: The DHS Disinformation Governance Board "will operate in a nonpartisan and apolitical manner." pic.twitter.com/igaNLtifb1 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 2, 2022

Psaki: It will operate in a nonpartisan and apolitical manner. It’s basically meant to coordinate a lot of the ongoing work that is happening and the focus is on disinformation that threatens the homeland as I noted, which, things that would incite violent extremism. Um, human traffickers and other transnational criminal organizations. Any efforts that malign foreign influence, anything that would endanger individuals during emergencies, so a lot of this work is really about work that people may not see every day, that’s ongoing by the Department of Homeland Security.

Add it all up and only somebody like CNN’s Brian Stelter would buy what Psaki’s trying to sell.

