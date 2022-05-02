Making the Sunday morning show rounds this weekend, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas insisted that the new “Disinformation Governance Board” will not be used to monitor American citizens. Mayorkas also claimed there are misconceptions about the initiative many are calling the “Ministry of Truth” will and won’t do:

During his appearance on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” Mayorkas admitted to host Chuck Todd that they “could have done a better job in communicating what it is and what it isn’t.” He went on to describe the board as a “working group that takes best practices with respect to our work that has been going on for years. Best practices on how to do that work, the work of addressing disinformation that presents a threat to the security of our country, how to do that work in a way that does not infringe on free speech, does not infringe on civil liberties. So, this working group takes best practices and disseminates those best practices to the operators.”

Mayorkas and others in the Biden administration will be happy to know they’re getting some help in the public relations department from CNN, specifically Brian Stelter, who said the Disinformation Governance Board just sounds like common sense:

“This has been mostly a Fox World story,” @BrianStelter ridicules “a lot of right wing uproar” over DHS “Disinformation Governance Board.” It “sounds like common sense, but when I Google this all I see is like ‘Joe Biden’s Ministry of Truth’…” pic.twitter.com/znNTqeZapK — Brent Baker 🇺🇦 (@BrentHBaker) May 1, 2022

Can you just imagine what that segment would have been like if a certain former president was still in the White House?

If Trump started a Disinformation Governance Board it would have been a mass CNN freak out. And remember that political winds change and inevitably a Republican will win the White House and appoint their own person to this spot. — Rube Waddell (@BKsquadx5) May 1, 2022

Also LOL at “basic government bureaucracy”:

"Basic government bureaucracy" isn't the reassuring summary they think it is. Lol — KG Bea Arthur (@KGBeaArthur) May 1, 2022

CNN never fails to deliver when it comes to biased hackery.

