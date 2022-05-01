The claim that the Department of Homeland Security’s recently announced “disinformation board” will not monitor American citizens is being met with skepticism.

This is as believable as your claim that the southern border is closed. https://t.co/75yqpaC4LE — Darrell Issa (@DarrellIssa) May 1, 2022

The same way the NSA wasn't going to collect the telephone records of millions of Americans. https://t.co/tf91Dgvr7n — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) May 1, 2022

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said “no” when asked by CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ if American citizens will be monitored by this board.

“We in the Department of Homeland Security don’t monitor American citizens,” Mayorkas continued. “The board does not have any operational authority or capability.”

"Will American citizens be monitored?" "No." CNN's @/DanaBashCNN presses Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the department creating a disinformation governance board that he says is meant to "address the threat of foreign state adversaries." @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/JLDNnbtsc7 — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2022

That claim by the DHS chief is being questioned.

Oh they absolutely will. I don’t believe this for one minute https://t.co/rnfpWtQn25 — Danielle (@daniellemerrim1) May 1, 2022

In the censorship-heavy current environment and considering the left’s track record on free speech, a sentiment of distrust regarding a new government tool that could conceivably be used as an obstacle to free speech or be used to suppress certain forms of speech should not be surprising.

Recommended Twitchy Video