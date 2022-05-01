The claim that the Department of Homeland Security’s recently announced “disinformation board” will not monitor American citizens is being met with skepticism.

Trending

Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas said “no” when asked by CNN’s ‘State of the Union’ if American citizens will be monitored by this board.

“We in the Department of Homeland Security don’t monitor American citizens,” Mayorkas continued. “The board does not have any operational authority or capability.”

That claim by the DHS chief is being questioned.

In the censorship-heavy current environment and considering the left’s track record on free speech, a sentiment of distrust regarding a new government tool that could conceivably be used as an obstacle to free speech or be used to suppress certain forms of speech should not be surprising.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro MayorkascensorshipCNNDepartment of Homeland Securityfree speechmonitoringState of the Union

Recommended Twitchy Video