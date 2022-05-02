The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board has been dubbed the “Ministry of Truth” by people familiar with history, and all of the criticism had Alejandro Mayorkas defending the new Orwellian-sounding DHS initiative. The DHS secretary said that the Disinformation Governance Board wouldn’t be used to monitor American citizens:

"Will American citizens be monitored?" "No." CNN's @/DanaBashCNN presses Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas about the department creating a disinformation governance board that he says is meant to "address the threat of foreign state adversaries." @CNNSotu #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/JLDNnbtsc7 — CNN (@CNN) May 1, 2022

In other words Mayorkas labeled claims about the Disinformation Governance Board as disinformation. Add it all up and the Babylon Bee called it yet again:

Another one of our @thebabylonbee prophecies fulfilled pic.twitter.com/XmcrmzmBs8 — Kyle Mann (@The_Kyle_Mann) May 2, 2022

The ever-prescient Bee does it again.

Here’s the shot from the Bee:

And the chaser brings it to fruition:

Once again the Biden administration lives up to its “beyond parody” reputation.

Two days has to be some kind of record. — …And The Rest (@AndTheRest) May 2, 2022

Y’all and The Simpsons need to collab. — Jess (not of TikTok) (@LadyJessMacBeth) May 2, 2022

The Biden admin has also been inspired by The Simpsons.

