The Department of Homeland Security’s Disinformation Governance Board has been dubbed the “Ministry of Truth” by people familiar with history, and all of the criticism had Alejandro Mayorkas defending the new Orwellian-sounding DHS initiative. The DHS secretary said that the Disinformation Governance Board wouldn’t be used to monitor American citizens:

In other words Mayorkas labeled claims about the Disinformation Governance Board as disinformation. Add it all up and the Babylon Bee called it yet again:

Trending

The ever-prescient Bee does it again.

Here’s the shot from the Bee:

null

And the chaser brings it to fruition:

null

Once again the Biden administration lives up to its “beyond parody” reputation.

The Biden admin has also been inspired by The Simpsons.

***

Related:

Jen Psaki vouches for ‘Mary Poppins of disinformation’ Nina Jankowicz’s expertise

Sounds super ‘Ministry of Truth’-y: Jonathan Turley shines a BRIGHT light on Biden’s ‘Disinformation Governance Board’ in brutal thread

Truth Minister and self-proclaimed ‘Mary Poppins of Disinformation’ Nina Jankowicz also sang erotic ‘wizard rock’ about Harry Potter [videos]

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alejandro MayorkasBabylon BeeDHSDisinformation Governance Boardhomeland securityministry of truth

Recommended Twitchy Video