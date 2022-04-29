The Department of Homeland Security is setting up a Disinformation Governance Board that is at least for now to be headed up by a woman who has referred to herself as the “Mary Poppins of disinformation,” and her name is Nina Jankowicz.

Last night, Tucker Carlson played some video showing the Biden administration’s new Minister of Truth singing a song about disinformation:

This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous, they do: pic.twitter.com/SKCaLafDzv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 29, 2022

Jankowicz has some other videos that are, er… interesting.

Here’s the best part: The head of the DHS Disinformation Governance Board has in the past dismissed the Hunter Biden laptop story as Russian disinformation.

At today’s White House briefing, Jen Psaki was asked if she found out anymore information about Jankowicz, and of course she vouched for the Truth Minister’s cred:

“Personnel decisions are up to the Department of Homeland Security” Jen Psaki says when asked how Nina Jankowicz got hired — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) April 29, 2022

Jen Psaki on the pick to lead the DHS Ministry of Truth: "She's an expert on online disinformation…this is a person with extensive qualifications." pic.twitter.com/3LlWHGDHiM — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) April 29, 2022

In fairness, we have no doubt that she is an “expert” at misinformation:

Yeah she's an expert on creating and spreading disinformation https://t.co/ceZSsD7u6D — whatdoihavetodo (@whatdoi08898021) April 29, 2022

“She’s an expert on engaging in online disinformation” https://t.co/cGBCDxVC5q — Iraqveteran8888 (@Iraqveteran8888) April 29, 2022

Jankowicz’s job is of course to be a narrative enforcer and will have nothing to do with rooting out “disinformation,” but rather enabling its spread as long as it’s the “correct” kind.

Spreading disinformation, maybe. #1984 — Jock Ironwood (@IronwoodJock) April 29, 2022

why didn't you all hire her 2 years ago,,why today?? — the_spirit_of_1776 (@64Bosox) April 29, 2022

Jen Psaki vouching for somebody else’s ability to spot “disinformation” is as ironic as it can get.

***

