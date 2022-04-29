Raise your hand if you’re super excited at the prospect of the Department of Homeland Security setting up a Disinformation Governance Board. Raise your hand if you’re super excited at the prospect of the head of said board being Nina Jankiewicz, who would appear to be certifiably insane.

On his show last night, Tucker Carlson played some, um, interesting footage featuring Jankowicz showing off her creativity with a rousing musical number about disinformation laundering:

Meet The Head Of Biden's Ministry Of Truth: Nina Jankowicz pic.twitter.com/g8lsAReMz6 — The Columbia Bugle 🇺🇸 (@ColumbiaBugle) April 29, 2022

This is the new Biden administration head of Ministry of Truth, Nina Jankowicz. She is in charge of what’s truth and fiction in America. Every time you think the Biden administration can’t get more ridiculous, they do: pic.twitter.com/SKCaLafDzv — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 29, 2022

That video’s been making the rounds ever since, naturally. And it originally came from Jankowicz herself!

You can just call me the Mary Poppins of disinformation 💁🏻‍♀️ https://t.co/eGV9lpctYn pic.twitter.com/WVQFA2bPmq — Nina Jankowicz 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@wiczipedia) February 17, 2021

It’s embarrassing for sure. But would you believe that there’s more disturbing musical footage of Jankowicz where that came from?

Because there is:

Karaoke night at the Ministry of Truth. pic.twitter.com/03lat44MhN — Maze (@mazemoore) April 29, 2022

Dear God.

Hold on, though. Because it gets better still.

And by “better,” we mean “weirder and creepier and way, way WTF-ier.”

She went from singing about Voldemort to overthrowing real life Voldemorts like Trump and Lukashenko. pic.twitter.com/x0XofKCNHd — Ironic Effort Poster (@IronicEffort) September 26, 2020

Jankowicz was evidently one half of the “wizard rock” girl group, The Moaning Myrtles. Big fans of Harry Potter and … Elizabeth Warren:

A decade later, Nina Jankowicz combined her passion for Wizard Rock and exporting feminism abroad with her magnum opus, “Nevertheless, I Persisted (Myrtle Elizabeth Warren)” pic.twitter.com/mmZmNAzY4h — Ironic Effort Poster (@IronicEffort) September 29, 2020

That may have been her magnum opus, but it’s not the piece Jankowicz should be known for. No, that honor belongs to … whatever song this is from:

Before she was a fierce feminist color revolution debunker, Nina Jankowicz sang erotic Harry Potter songs. I don’t use the word Renaissance Woman too often… pic.twitter.com/46nUGCB67H — Ironic Effort Poster (@IronicEffort) September 26, 2020

Welp.

Quirky! 🤢 — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

That’s definitely one word for it, yes.

Wtf is this real??? This is the new head of the Ministry of Truth??? https://t.co/6PP1CxtZ80 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2022

The Biden administration sure can pick ’em.

So the head of the Disinformation Department sang erotic songs about Harry Potter, who was a kid in the book. Seriously? https://t.co/WwJRNo75oO — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) April 29, 2022

Wasn't Harry Potter like 10 years old?? Wtf — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) April 29, 2022

Well, technically, in “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,” in which we first make Moaning Myrtle’s acquaintance, Harry is 12. But that’s not really any better, is it?

This woman needs therapy. https://t.co/e8SkICATWr — Horst De Wermer, DVM, MD, PhD, GED, DDS, MOUSE (@Crapplefratz) April 29, 2022

So do we after seeing these videos.

***

