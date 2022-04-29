Reports that the Biden DHS was putting together a Disinformation Governance Board would have Orwell himself yelling “called it!”

President Biden came under fire Thursday for the creation of a “dystopian” disinformation bureau created under his Homeland Security department, which critics are blasting as just a way for the government to police free speech online. Conservatives slammed the Department of Homeland Security’s Orwellian new “Disinformation Governance Board” – with some suggesting the timing is convenient given Elon Musk vowed to make Twitter a free speech haven after his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform notorious for selectively censoring right-leaning points of view. Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley called the new board a “disgrace” that was designed to “monitor all Americans’ speech.”

The backlash (if you don’t count certain “journalists”) is so immense that Clay Travis held up today’s New York Post cover while wondering if the Biden administration is an intentional disaster:

Home run @nypost cover today. It feels like the Biden administration is trying to intentionally tank for the number one pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/Y1V7SHHS4o — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 29, 2022





The lefty media being as predictable as they are, Christina Pushaw knows exactly what’s next:

Next from Taylor Lorenz in the Bezos Post: “America’s First Woman Minister of Truth attacked by sexist and misogynistic online trolls!” — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 29, 2022

You know it’s coming!

And yet the Biden White House and DHS wonder why people would dare question their motives. Unreal.

