So … this Nina Jankowicz lady is really something, isn’t she? Joe Biden’s pick to head the Department of Homeland Security’s new Disinformation Governance Board is quite a Renaissance woman. When she’s not fantasizing about controlling the information to which Americans are exposed, she’s flexing her musical muscles and fantasizing about the mystery between Harry Potter’s legs. Hell of a gal, that Nina Jankowicz.

Anyway, ever since she was tapped for the big job, concerned citizens have been busy digging into Jankowicz’s professional background and have come across some material that’s aged rather poorly. Jankowicz is a veritable bottomless pit of bad takes and awkwardness, and we expect to come across a lot more before all is said and done. We’ll do what we can to highlight the most jaw-dropping stuff, which includes this video:

BREAKING: Nina Jankovicz said in 2020 that the executive branch shouldn’t have the power to determine what is fake news pic.twitter.com/g9cPjy4win — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 29, 2022

Well, well, well … isn’t that interesting? It seems that the self-proclaimed “Mary Poppins of disinformation” has changed her tune since then.

Incredible in its brazenness, maybe. Otherwise, we could’ve seen this coming from a million miles away. We honestly would’ve been shocked if someone had found proof that Nina Jankowicz wasn’t a massive authoritarian hypocrite.

This didn't age well, same thing everywhere just hypocrisy upon hypocrisy. — Rohit Khaitan (@RohitKhaitan001) April 29, 2022

