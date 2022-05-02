Incoming head of DHS’ Disinformation Governance Board Nina Jankowicz has devoted a great deal of time to cultivating her image as a stunning and brave enemy of disinformation, which is the enemy of us all.

But, just like the Brian Stelters of the media, when Jankowicz rails against disinformation, she’s just engaging in weapons-grade projection.

That’s right, yet another tweet from Jankowicz’s past has come back to haunt her in a big way. Thanks to Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross for bringing this oldie-but-goodie to light:

Well, well, well … how ’bout that?

“Experts who are obsessed with disinformation.” Experts like … Nina Jankowicz. As far as we know, she hasn’t ever issued anything resembling a public apology for her role in advancing a false narrative.

(Michael Isikoff is Yahoo! News’ chief investigative correspondent, and, along with Mother Jones’ David Corn, he co-authored the book “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.”)

And Nina Jankowicz was only too happy to hop aboard this train that wound up derailing spectacularly before catching on fire and exploding.

Minister of Truth, heal thyself.

