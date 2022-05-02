Incoming head of DHS’ Disinformation Governance Board Nina Jankowicz has devoted a great deal of time to cultivating her image as a stunning and brave enemy of disinformation, which is the enemy of us all.

But, just like the Brian Stelters of the media, when Jankowicz rails against disinformation, she’s just engaging in weapons-grade projection.

That’s right, yet another tweet from Jankowicz’s past has come back to haunt her in a big way. Thanks to Washington Free Beacon investigative reporter Chuck Ross for bringing this oldie-but-goodie to light:

Jankowicz talks a lot about "disinformation laundering." Well this is about the best example you could find. She touted a statement from the Clinton campaign about a since-debunked news story about Carter Page that was planted by Clinton operatives Fusion GPS and Chris Steele pic.twitter.com/CxlLNCKQys — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 2, 2022

Well, well, well … how ’bout that?

"Russiagate" has the best examples of how rumor, misinformation and disinformation is laundered by operatives through the media and government officials. But it's an inconvenient tale for the experts who are most obsessed with disinformation. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 2, 2022

“Experts who are obsessed with disinformation.” Experts like … Nina Jankowicz. As far as we know, she hasn’t ever issued anything resembling a public apology for her role in advancing a false narrative.

But Michael Isikoff's story about Carter Page is the best example. Isikoff reported rumors that Page met with Kremlin insiders. He didn't have proof, but he quoted anonymous government officials who said they were looking into it. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 2, 2022

(Michael Isikoff is Yahoo! News’ chief investigative correspondent, and, along with Mother Jones’ David Corn, he co-authored the book “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump.”)

So what happened is FusionGPS/Steele fed this lie to journalists. They told the journalists that gov't officials were interested in the claim. In truth, they had arranged for these gov't officials to make this claim. It gave Isikoff enough to justify the news story. — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 2, 2022

Jonathan Winer, then of the State Department, was a background source for both Isikoff and David Corn. Winer was working closely with Fusion GPS on the dossier, and he was Chris Steele's handler at the State Department. https://t.co/VG9vFQIQ3w — Chuck Ross (@ChuckRossDC) May 2, 2022

And Nina Jankowicz was only too happy to hop aboard this train that wound up derailing spectacularly before catching on fire and exploding.

Yikes. — Escaped from New York (@Jingo_Unchained) May 2, 2022

It’s crazy, a lot of the folks involved with the “disinformation board” played a direct role in feeding you disinformation about Russia for YEARS. https://t.co/oRa6JukHg5 — Hampagne Papi (@Hambonetweets) May 2, 2022

Minister of Truth, heal thyself.

There is incontrovertible proof the new head of the 'Disinformation Governance Board' amplifies disinformation.

Nice.@wiczipedia — jhouse678 (@jhouse678) May 2, 2022

Lol. She’s a “disinformation expert” alright. — boomer libertarian (@BevevinoJohn) May 2, 2022

***

