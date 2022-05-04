Earlier we told you about Republican Sen. John Kennedy helping demonstrate that Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas and his DHS didn’t exactly do a thorough background check of Disinformation Czar Nina Jankowicz when it comes to knowledge of her TikTok videos:

KENNEDY: "When the department picked [Nina Jankowicz], was the department aware of her Tik Tok videos? They're really quite precocious." MAYORKAS: "I was not aware of those videos." pic.twitter.com/eBgbwDMpok — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Now it gets even worse because Sen. Kennedy asked Mayorkas if he was aware that the head of the DHS’s Disinformation Governance Board (aka Ministry of Truth) also helped Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign push the Fusion GPS/Steele lie about Carter Page. At this point Mayorkas’ answer will not surprise you:

Sen. Kennedy to DHS Sec. Mayorkas: "When the department picked Ms. Jankowicz did it know that she had vouched for the veracity of the Steele dossier?" Mayorkas: "I was not aware of that fact." — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) May 4, 2022

Here’s the video in which Mayorkas also claims not to have known that Jankowicz was among those dismissing stories about Hunter Biden’s laptop as “Russian disinformation.” It appears that the head of Homeland Security is utterly clueless — sleep well:

.@SenJohnKennedy takes DHS Sec. Alejandro Mayorkas to task on the selection of “Ministry of Truth” Director Nina Jankowicz. "Did [DHS] know that she had said that Mr. Hunter Biden's laptop is Russian disinformation…that she had vouched for the veracity of the Steele dossier?" pic.twitter.com/KqOIm00vYR — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 4, 2022

The end of the clip is gold:

Mayorkas: “It is my understanding that Ms. Jankowicz is a subject matter expert in the field for which she will be working on behalf of the department.” Sen. Kennedy: “Yeah I can tell.”

Boom.

But don’t worry about Mayorkas paying full attention to who’s crossing illegally into the U.S. under his watch (and with Biden’s blessing).

As only senator Kennedy can do ! https://t.co/x8j5gy22po — john (@johnazander) May 4, 2022

He’s great at dismantling the madness that is the Biden administration.

***

