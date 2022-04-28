President Biden has nominated Nusrat Choudhury to be United States District Judge for the Eastern District of New York:

President Joe Biden announced the nomination of Nusrat Jahan Choudhury to the federal judiciary Wednesday, who, if confirmed by the Senate, would become the first Muslim American woman to serve as a federal judge. She is also the first Muslim American woman to be nominated to the federal judiciary.

Choudhury was nominated to sit on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York and is also the first Bangladeshi American to be nominated to the federal bench. She would be the second Muslim American appointed to a federal judgeship, according to the White House announcement.

During the Biden nominee’s confirmation hearing, Republican Sen. John Kennedy confronted her with a claim she made at Princeton, and then the squirming began:

So “advocates” can give incorrect information intentionally if they’re making a “rhetorical point”? That still sounds like a lie to us.

Exactly, and Sen. Kennedy helped expose that big time.

Another radical Biden nominee — what a surprise.

Hopefully all Republicans were paying attention to how Sen. Kennedy went about his line of questioning.

