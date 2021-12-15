Republican Sen. John Kennedy is perhaps the most effective member of Congress when it comes to putting things into words we can all relate to, and today was no different:
“I don’t like to brag about expensive places I’ve been but I was at the gas station today…”- @SenJohnKennedy on @FoxBusiness just now.
— Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 15, 2021
LOL!
Sen John Kennedy CLASSIC
"I don't like to brag about the expensive places I've been, but I went to a gas station in DC this morning."
— Booker 🇺🇸 (@BookerSparticus) December 15, 2021
Yep, been there, done that!
— JETS!!!! (@charlesjets) December 15, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/PmCvjpyrF4
— Chicks On The Right (@chicksonright) December 15, 2021
Definitely the funniest Senator. https://t.co/q6f3r10JrZ
— Jason Willick (@jawillick) December 15, 2021
The Biden administration is of course blaming gas prices (and other things) on corporate greed, of course.