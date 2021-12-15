Republican Sen. John Kennedy is perhaps the most effective member of Congress when it comes to putting things into words we can all relate to, and today was no different:

LOL!

Trending

Yep, been there, done that!

The Biden administration is of course blaming gas prices (and other things) on corporate greed, of course.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: energy pricesgas pricesJoe BidenSen. John Kennedy

Recommended Twitchy Video