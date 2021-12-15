Republican Sen. John Kennedy is perhaps the most effective member of Congress when it comes to putting things into words we can all relate to, and today was no different:

“I don’t like to brag about expensive places I’ve been but I was at the gas station today…”- @SenJohnKennedy on @FoxBusiness just now. — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 15, 2021

LOL!

Sen John Kennedy CLASSIC "I don't like to brag about the expensive places I've been, but I went to a gas station in DC this morning." — Booker 🇺🇸 (@BookerSparticus) December 15, 2021

Yep, been there, done that!

Definitely the funniest Senator. https://t.co/q6f3r10JrZ — Jason Willick (@jawillick) December 15, 2021

The Biden administration is of course blaming gas prices (and other things) on corporate greed, of course.

