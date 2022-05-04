Republican Sen. John Kennedy absolutely demolished Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas during his lines of questioning about the head of DHS’s “Disinformation Governance Board.” Mayorkas admitted that he knew little to nothing about Nina Jankowicz’s past TikTok videos or that, ironically, the Disinformation Czar has helped push disinformation.

Mayorkas got further wrecked when it was Sen. Rand Paul’s turn to ask questions and make comments.

Sen @RandPaul just EVISCERATED Secretary Mayorkas on the Department of Homeland Security's "Ministry of Truth." "I think you've got no idea what disinformation is…Do you know who the greatest propagator of disinformation in the history of the world is? The U.S. government." pic.twitter.com/ZTnjUsTQne — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 4, 2022

Add it all up and Mayorkas had quite a long day, as did anybody who was watching and realizing the kinds of people who are in charge of “Homeland Security.”

Paul had him flummoxed! — Ted Weis (@TedWeis) May 4, 2022

Yes, the biggest fake news organization is the US Government. They have lied to us for decades. https://t.co/lK9mlcXCKh — Abortionismurder (@KerryMu02226462) May 4, 2022

Just recently several dozen former intelligence officials signed a letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop story likely Russian disinformation when in fact that wasn’t the case.

Homeland Security trying to justify putting restrictions on the 1st amendment "for our safety"… https://t.co/94ZLxiGRfE — UAB/UAH/Bham Sports Propaganda (@EBRINDLEY) May 4, 2022

This “Disinformation Governance Board” is as Orwellian as it can get.

