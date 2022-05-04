Republican Sen. John Kennedy absolutely demolished Department of Homeland Security Director Alejandro Mayorkas during his lines of questioning about the head of DHS’s “Disinformation Governance Board.” Mayorkas admitted that he knew little to nothing about Nina Jankowicz’s past TikTok videos or that, ironically, the Disinformation Czar has helped push disinformation.

Mayorkas got further wrecked when it was Sen. Rand Paul’s turn to ask questions and make comments.

Add it all up and Mayorkas had quite a long day, as did anybody who was watching and realizing the kinds of people who are in charge of “Homeland Security.”

Just recently several dozen former intelligence officials signed a letter calling the Hunter Biden laptop story likely Russian disinformation when in fact that wasn’t the case.

This “Disinformation Governance Board” is as Orwellian as it can get.

