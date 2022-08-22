Just a little over a month ago, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that he was going to retire. Then he said he wasn’t going to retire, that he may just “step down from my current position.”

Fast-forward to today. In a new statement, Fauci has announced that he is, in fact, stepping down in December of this year, in order “to pursue the next chapter of my career.”

Statement by Anthony S. Fauci, M.D. https://t.co/LyPVFbRkdX — Mike Emanuel 🇺🇸 (@MikeEmanuelFox) August 22, 2022

Fauci writes:

While I am moving on from my current positions, I am not retiring. After more than 50 years of government service, I plan to pursue the next phase of my career while I still have so much energy and passion for my field. I want to use what I have learned as NIAID Director to continue to advance science and public health and to inspire and mentor the next generation of scientific leaders as they help prepare the world to face future infectious disease threats. Over the coming months, I will continue to put my full effort, passion and commitment into my current responsibilities, as well as help prepare the Institute for a leadership transition. NIH is served by some of the most talented scientists in the world, and I have no doubt that I am leaving this work in very capable hands. Thanks to the power of science and investments in research and innovation, the world has been able to fight deadly diseases and help save lives around the globe. I am proud to have been part of this important work and look forward to helping to continue to do so in the future.

But … what if we don’t want any more of his help? Hasn’t he already done enough?

in light of Fauci’s announced December retirement… https://t.co/zxNhgCmBgp — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 22, 2022

By the way … anyone else think it’s interesting that he’s chosen December to step down? Maybe he just wants to do it then because it’s the end of the year.

Or maybe there’s a little more to his decision than that:

He doesn't want that GOP-controlled House oversight. https://t.co/RA5GozeU3Y — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 22, 2022

Ah.

