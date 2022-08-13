Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams had a pair of tweets in which he said this:

People often bring up European nations like Denmark to criticize US #COVID19 policy towards kids. Yet they fail to mention eg Denmark has a 82% vax & 62% boost rate- inclusive of their kids. We can’t separate societal vax compliance / efforts to control virus from broader policy.

In other words, we want Denmark’s policies and subsequent benefits but don’t want to put in Denmark’s effort on behalf of their society- especially from adults.

I want to be an Olympic athlete- but I recognize I didn’t put in the work to get there…

In response Jesse Kelly made it known that he’s no fan of Adams or his recommendations:

Adams had a tweet taking offense to being considered one of Trump’s worse choices for his administration:

But instead of stopping there, Adams had to add this:

Adams really shouldn’t have gone there:

Ouch!

Adams has also played a “Schoolhouse Rock” card in the past.

***

Jesse Kelly has a ‘how it started/how it’s going’ for the ages starring Starbucks CEO’s concern about ‘unsafe’ cities

