Former Surgeon General Jerome Adams had a pair of tweets in which he said this:

People often bring up European nations like Denmark to criticize US #COVID19 policy towards kids. Yet they fail to mention eg Denmark has a 82% vax & 62% boost rate- inclusive of their kids. We can’t separate societal vax compliance / efforts to control virus from broader policy. In other words, we want Denmark’s policies and subsequent benefits but don’t want to put in Denmark’s effort on behalf of their society- especially from adults. I want to be an Olympic athlete- but I recognize I didn’t put in the work to get there…

In response Jesse Kelly made it known that he’s no fan of Adams or his recommendations:

Trump gets a lot of crap for his disastrous personnel choices like Christopher Wray and Omarosa. Adams is probably the worst of them though. Just doesn’t get near the publicity. https://t.co/IZUBZQRhp3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 13, 2022

Adams had a tweet taking offense to being considered one of Trump’s worse choices for his administration:

I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve my country, and Trump gave me that opportunity so I’m also grateful to him- but are you really gonna chosen right now to argue “I” was his “worst choice?” You been in a coma the last week? 🤔 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 13, 2022

But instead of stopping there, Adams had to add this:

And I have to also ask- is it a coincidence that 2/3 of your “worst” are also 2 of the only, and most prominent African Americans to have been part of the administration! I don’t want to assume, so please clarify. Any POC you thought did a good job? — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) August 13, 2022

Adams really shouldn’t have gone there:

You’re pushing harmful injections on children and you honestly thought the race card was gonna work on me? You have no idea who you’re dealing with. Log off and go spend your Pfizer money, Mengele. https://t.co/tuJ0PofdIl — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) August 13, 2022

Ouch!

I'd like to write this tweet on an inch thick ribeye, flame broil it to perfection, and wash it down with a nice red. https://t.co/ID02J0b3NE — Factotum (@emery__bored) August 13, 2022

Adams has also played a “Schoolhouse Rock” card in the past.

Jerome Adams tells locked down college student he was never really locked down

Noam Blum takes flamethrower to former Surgeon General Jerome Adams' 'thoughts on Dr. Fauci's #COVID19 diagnosis'; UPDATED

Jesse Kelly has a 'how it started/how it's going' for the ages starring Starbucks CEO's concern about 'unsafe' cities

