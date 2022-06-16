In case you missed it, yesterday, living saint Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he’d been diagnosed with COVID:

Fauci, 81, tested positive on a rapid antigen test and was “experiencing mild symptoms,” the National Institutes of Health said in a statement.

The NIH noted that Fauci was fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots.

“Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials,” the NIH said.

Fauci attended an event at his alma mater, the College of The Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, where a complex of science buildings was named after him.

Right after having a science building complex named after him, you guys!

Well, understandably, Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. Surgeon General during most of Donald Trump’s presidency, had some thoughts about the diagnosis, and he shared them on Twitter:

Twitchy mainstay Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, had some thoughts about Adams’ thoughts, and he, too, shared them on Twitter:

To his credit, Adams responded politely to being called out:

OK, well, pretty politely. He called Blum by the wrong name, which is sorta rude.

Blum didn’t get hung up on that particular error, though. He was much more focused on the one Adams made when he tried to defend himself:

Oooooooof.

Doesn’t seem like much of a challenge, honestly.

Oh man.

***

Update:

For some reason, Adams decided to come back for more:

Jerome should’ve quit while he was behind.

What’s deader than a dead horse? Jerome Adams.

It really is rude, Jerome.

Perhaps!

