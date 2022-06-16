In case you missed it, yesterday, living saint Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed that he’d been diagnosed with COVID:

Fauci, 81, tested positive on a rapid antigen test and was “experiencing mild symptoms,” the National Institutes of Health said in a statement. The NIH noted that Fauci was fully vaccinated and has received two booster shots. “Dr. Fauci will isolate and continue to work from his home. He has not recently been in close contact with President Biden or other senior government officials,” the NIH said. Fauci attended an event at his alma mater, the College of The Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts, on Saturday, where a complex of science buildings was named after him.

Right after having a science building complex named after him, you guys!

Well, understandably, Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as the U.S. Surgeon General during most of Donald Trump’s presidency, had some thoughts about the diagnosis, and he shared them on Twitter:

Thoughts on Dr. Fauci’s #COVID19 diagnosis: 1) It shows no matter how cautious you are, you remain at the mercy of others actions / uncontrolled spread- but,

2) Also shows you can go 2 years without covid/

repeat covid IF you take reasonable precautions. Get well soon, friend! pic.twitter.com/jrXdtG2HmP — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 16, 2022

Twitchy mainstay Noam Blum, aka @neontaster, had some thoughts about Adams’ thoughts, and he, too, shared them on Twitter:

To his credit, Adams responded politely to being called out:

Thank you for amplifying my tweet Noah! And I’m glad you at least agree with point 2! (Point 1 is basic epidemiology/ science btw- more cases overall = more risk to everyone, because no vaccine is 💯- but US is ranked 24th in science and reading so I can’t fault you there). — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 16, 2022

OK, well, pretty politely. He called Blum by the wrong name, which is sorta rude.

Blum didn’t get hung up on that particular error, though. He was much more focused on the one Adams made when he tried to defend himself:

I guess that explains this: pic.twitter.com/LJlFvv3puU — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 16, 2022

Don't listen to Jerome Adams challenge. pic.twitter.com/KnNOET2fvx — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 16, 2022

Also I'm from Israel, which ranks 13th, you condescending jerk. And you're surprised people don't listen to you when you reek of smug elitism? Take a walk. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 16, 2022

It sure does Noah! People who don’t understand science also don’t tend to understand that it isn’t static- and that recommendations ALWAYS should change as new data and information come in. But I’m guessing EVERYTHING you said/ believed in Feb 2020 is still 💯 correct, right? 🤔 — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) June 16, 2022

Fauci admitted that he lied so that people wouldn't hoard masks, Jerome. This wasn't "shifting science" and you continue to act like a patronizing elitist and it's no wonder that you sucked at being surgeon general and helped neutron bomb the credibility of public health. — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 16, 2022

Jerome is lying. Fauci himself said this wasn't about science but rather a secret plan to dissuade mask hoarding. https://t.co/19ZsvfW074 pic.twitter.com/wgi1lIv15O — Noam Blum (@neontaster) June 16, 2022

Perhaps it’s Jerome that doesn’t read well. — (((James Rowland))) (@guillermogusto) June 16, 2022

