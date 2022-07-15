Earlier this week we told you about the announcement from Starbucks that they would be closing over a dozen locations due to “safety concerns” — in other words, those areas have become too dangerous:

Starbucks will close 16 U.S. stores, mostly on the West Coast, by the end of July because of safety concerns, according to the company. Most of the stores set to close are in the Los Angeles and Seattle metro areas. “We’ve had to make the difficult decision to close some locations that have a particularly high volume of challenging incidents that make it unsafe for us to operate,” a Starbucks spokesperson told CNBC. The map below shows the six stores in California and the six in Washington State that will close. The coffee chain will also close two stores in Portland, Oregon, one store in Philadelphia and another in Washington, D.C., also for safety.

And with that, Jesse Kelly has a self-awareness check for the Starbucks CEO and the woke people who run the company:

How it started. How it’s going. pic.twitter.com/IVHBP4e3BS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 15, 2022

You can’t make this stuff up — mostly because you don’t have to.

The shot:

Black Lives Matter. We continue to listen to our partners and communities and their desire to stand for justice together. The Starbucks Black Partner Network co-designed t-shirts with this graphic that will soon be sent to 250,000+ store partners. pic.twitter.com/Wexb45RcTE — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 12, 2020

And the chaser:

BREAKING: Another hardcore Democrat complains about the consequences of his own actions. https://t.co/Xrnsa06V4b — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) July 15, 2022

If only there were some lessons to be gleaned from what’s happened in the last couple of years.

How it always ends up — Aʏɴ – ɴᴀᴍᴇᴅ ᴀғᴛᴇʀ Rᴀɴᴅ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@melayn2001) July 15, 2022

LOL! Woke actions have disastrous consequences. https://t.co/YaBfUqTqbQ — Edward Doty (@Edward_Doty_NC) July 15, 2022

Unreal.

***

