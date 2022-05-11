Today the U.S. Senate voted on forwarding what Democrats titled “The Women’s Health Protection Act” for a full vote in the Senate. 60 votes were required to move the bill forward but the Dems didn’t even get 50 after Sen. Joe Manchin voted “no” and called BS on his party’s leadership trying to pass the bill off as a way to “codify Roe v. Wade.” What the bill would have done would be to make abortion up to the point of birth legal in all 50 states, but it failed.

How horrific was this particular effort from the abortion zealots on the Left? Jesse Kelly needed just one picture to put it all into perspective:

This is a newborn baby. 49 Democrat senators just voted that it should be lawful to kill it the moment before this while it was still inside its mother. pic.twitter.com/n43O1qXoxE — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 11, 2022

More words aren’t really necessary. Hopefully, this is yet another issue that voters use to let the Democrats know in November that they’ve gone way too far.

This is so evil — Michaela Gates (@michaelagates79) May 11, 2022

Most of the media will continue to say the Democrats were simply seeking to “codify Roe” in case the Supreme Court overturns Roe. v. Wade, because they won’t want to let the cat out of the bag about what these Democrats are actually after.

Evil beyond my comprehension. None of them would even consider a bill to allow sea turtle eggs to be crushed. –

I’m not joking. https://t.co/cl65WGXJd8 — Ricky Tidwell 🇺🇸 Ultra MAGA (@ricky_tidwell) May 11, 2022

It’s true.

***

