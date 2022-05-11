Even though it was fairly clear the bill the Democrats call “The Women’s Health Protection Act” would not pass, Dem leadership went ahead with the vote anyway:

The Senate is voting NOW on the key procedural vote to bypass a GOP filibuster of the Dem bill to codify federal protections for abortion nationwide. The motion needs 60 votes to bypass the Republican filibuster and is expected to fail in the face of unanimous GOP opposition. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 11, 2022

VP Harris is in the chair presiding over the vote. Sen Manchin is expected to be the sole Democratic NO vote on the motion. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 11, 2022

There's a notable normalcy and lack of urgency for this vote. While we know its headed towards failure, there's barely any Senators in the chamber, and more than 15 minutes into the vote only ~50 senators have voted. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 11, 2022

The Democrat effort failed but it did help expose that so many Senate Dems are ghoulish and disgusting:

BREAKING: The bill that would nullify pro-life laws and make killing an unborn baby legal at any moment for any reason has failed 51-49 in the Senate. Every Democrat except Manchin voted in favor. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) May 11, 2022

Think about that. All but one Senate Democrat supports abortion right up to the point of birth. That is sickening.

NEWS: A Senate vote to move forward w/ the Women’s Health Protection Act has FAILED, 49-51, blocking the bill from being considered in the Senate. The motion, which needed 60 votes to bypass a GOP filibuster, fell 11 votes short after Manchin joined all 50 GOPers in voting NO. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) May 11, 2022

Senator Manchin has explained — correctly — that the Democrats’ use of the term “codifying” to describe the bill’s effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned is simply more lefty BS:

MANCHIN: "Make no mistake. It is not Roe v. Wade codification. It's an expansion. It wipes 500 state laws off the books. It expands abortion." pic.twitter.com/yfj6w3gTXU — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 11, 2022

“The bill we have today to vote on, the Women’s Health Protection Act, and I respect people that support — but make no mistake, it is not Roe v. Wade codification. It’s an expansion. It wipes 500 state laws off the books — it expands abortion. And with that, that’s not where we are today. We should not be dividing this country further than we’re already divided.”

For almost everybody on Manchin’s side of the aisle in the Senate, dividing the country is a feature not a bug.

The people claiming Manchin ‘is going down’ for not supporting Schumer’s efforts to codify Roe with an abortion expansion bill must not know the majority of Americans do not support abortion past the first trimester. 🤷🏼‍♀️ — ULTRA🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) May 11, 2022

The Democrats often say “XX percent of Americans support the right to abortion” and would like everybody to believe that means they all support abortion in the late term, which is not the case.

They know it’s failure theater. https://t.co/s5oDxtNaIo — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) May 11, 2022

Price is Right fail horn https://t.co/zdvgH1HcaF — Fredman (@Fred_Butler) May 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sen. Chuck Schumer said the vote would move forward so we can see where every senator stands:

For MAGA Republicans, this has always been about making abortion illegal everywhere. Today, the Senate will vote on the Women’s Health Protection Act to codify abortion rights into federal law. We'll see where every senator stands. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) May 11, 2022

Oh, we see where you stand, senator, and it’s sick.

Every single Senate Dem except for Manchin just voted to advance an appalling monstrosity of a bill that goes far beyond “codifying Roe” or being pro-choice. Every vulnerable D incumbent voted yes (including the pastor) and “pro-life” fraud Bob Casey. Fortunately, they failed. — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) May 11, 2022

Ponder just how close these people came to passing that bill, and remember in November.

