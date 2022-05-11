Even though it was fairly clear the bill the Democrats call “The Women’s Health Protection Act” would not pass, Dem leadership went ahead with the vote anyway:

The Democrat effort failed but it did help expose that so many Senate Dems are ghoulish and disgusting:

Think about that. All but one Senate Democrat supports abortion right up to the point of birth. That is sickening.

Senator Manchin has explained — correctly — that the Democrats’ use of the term “codifying” to describe the bill’s effect if Roe v. Wade were to be overturned is simply more lefty BS:

“The bill we have today to vote on, the Women’s Health Protection Act, and I respect people that support — but make no mistake, it is not Roe v. Wade codification. It’s an expansion. It wipes 500 state laws off the books — it expands abortion. And with that, that’s not where we are today. We should not be dividing this country further than we’re already divided.”

For almost everybody on Manchin’s side of the aisle in the Senate, dividing the country is a feature not a bug.

The Democrats often say “XX percent of Americans support the right to abortion” and would like everybody to believe that means they all support abortion in the late term, which is not the case.

Earlier in the day, Sen. Chuck Schumer said the vote would move forward so we can see where every senator stands:

Oh, we see where you stand, senator, and it’s sick.

Ponder just how close these people came to passing that bill, and remember in November.

Tags: abortionChuck SchumerNancy PelosiRoe v. WadeSen. Joe Manchin

