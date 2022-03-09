In less than two weeks, President Biden will have been in office for 14 months (it actually feels like 14 years at this point). Even though it’s been just over a year, this administration already has a predictable pattern. Jesse Kelly explains the three-step process that’s on repeat with everything that happens:

The entire Biden Presidency: 1. Cause a problem

2. Deny there’s a problem

3. Finally admit there’s a problem, but blame someone else. Rinse and repeat https://t.co/e1V5YHSnB3 — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) March 8, 2022

Bingo! That’s how it happens just about every single time. And if a problem they created ends up going away, they take credit for “fixing” it.

What happened I’m the President the buck stops with me??? https://t.co/6YmWltAXWK — jim Diulus (@jrd9258_herkyd) March 9, 2022

This has become “the buck stops way over there” administration.

Government funded media nods… — Don Carter (@d1carter) March 8, 2022

The Biden administration knows they can count on the media to either look the other way or provide a distraction.

***

