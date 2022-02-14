Earlier we told you about a Valentine’s Day tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Does it get any more romantic than this?

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

But if the ATF is serious about wanting tips, people like Dana Loesch, Jesse Kelly and many others were happy to help out:

What if it’s your own government for a gun-running op called Fast and Furious? Weren’t you guys involved in that? https://t.co/elw4iq9JR0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 14, 2022

I do. Ex president, actually. His name was Barack Obama. Ran a bunch of illegal guns to the Mexican cartels. That what you’re looking for? Or you just worried about hunting down some poor guy with a sawed off? https://t.co/sc7fHJ5Cwb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 14, 2022

I would like to report eric holder for illegally providing guns to the mexican cartels. — Darren Shebell (@DarrenShebell) February 14, 2022

Yeah……… I like to report Barack Obama for the fast and furious operation!!! Also #AbolishTheATF https://t.co/MMVSUof0vx — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 14, 2022

I do have information. His name is Eric Holder. He sold illegal firearms to the Mexican cartels. One of those guns was used in the murder Border Patrol Brian Terry. — !Ray_Ray! (@CookieMunchr714) February 14, 2022

When you picking up Eric Holder? — LadyFreedom4eva (@LadyFreedom4eva) February 14, 2022

The tips for the ATF just keep on coming.

I know this person that massacred 70 people in Waco and ran illegal guns to Mexican drug cartels that were used to kill a US border patrol agent. Her name is the ATF. https://t.co/Ef1hyOzu0C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2022

Getting enough tips yet, ATF? Here’s even more:

Here’s some information for youhttps://t.co/273frfZJYA — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) February 14, 2022

Got one for you https://t.co/Ygcb8aJQuI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2022

🤔 Let me think. Oh yes, Hunter Biden is the name. — 😎 colsie 😎 (@colsiegirl) February 14, 2022

Hunter lied on a 4473 form. It's proven. He admitted it. It's a felony.

They asked. — Grog (@Grog30997207) February 14, 2022

Here's one: Hunter Biden. He lied on a background check. — Ivory Bill (@Genterline) February 14, 2022

So there you go, ATF.

Recommended Twitchy Video