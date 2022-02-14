Earlier we told you about a Valentine’s Day tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Does it get any more romantic than this?
Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr
— ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022
But if the ATF is serious about wanting tips, people like Dana Loesch, Jesse Kelly and many others were happy to help out:
What if it’s your own government for a gun-running op called Fast and Furious? Weren’t you guys involved in that? https://t.co/elw4iq9JR0
— Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 14, 2022
I do. Ex president, actually. His name was Barack Obama. Ran a bunch of illegal guns to the Mexican cartels. That what you’re looking for? Or you just worried about hunting down some poor guy with a sawed off? https://t.co/sc7fHJ5Cwb
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 14, 2022
I would like to report eric holder for illegally providing guns to the mexican cartels.
— Darren Shebell (@DarrenShebell) February 14, 2022
Yeah……… I like to report Barack Obama for the fast and furious operation!!!
Also #AbolishTheATF https://t.co/MMVSUof0vx
— Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) February 14, 2022
I do have information. His name is Eric Holder. He sold illegal firearms to the Mexican cartels. One of those guns was used in the murder Border Patrol Brian Terry.
— !Ray_Ray! (@CookieMunchr714) February 14, 2022
When you picking up Eric Holder?
— LadyFreedom4eva (@LadyFreedom4eva) February 14, 2022
The tips for the ATF just keep on coming.
I know this person that massacred 70 people in Waco and ran illegal guns to Mexican drug cartels that were used to kill a US border patrol agent.
Her name is the ATF. https://t.co/Ef1hyOzu0C
— Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 14, 2022
Getting enough tips yet, ATF? Here’s even more:
Here’s some information for youhttps://t.co/273frfZJYA
— Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) February 14, 2022
Got one for you https://t.co/Ygcb8aJQuI
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2022
🤔 Let me think. Oh yes, Hunter Biden is the name.
— 😎 colsie 😎 (@colsiegirl) February 14, 2022
Hunter lied on a 4473 form. It's proven. He admitted it. It's a felony.
They asked.
— Grog (@Grog30997207) February 14, 2022
Here's one: Hunter Biden. He lied on a background check.
— Ivory Bill (@Genterline) February 14, 2022
So there you go, ATF.