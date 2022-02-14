Earlier we told you about a Valentine’s Day tweet from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms. Does it get any more romantic than this?

But if the ATF is serious about wanting tips, people like Dana Loesch, Jesse Kelly and many others were happy to help out:

Trending

The tips for the ATF just keep on coming.

Getting enough tips yet, ATF? Here’s even more:

So there you go, ATF.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ATFBureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearmsdana loeschgunsillegal gunsJesse Kelly

Recommended Twitchy Video