Earlier we told you about The Democrats’ “heartfelt Valentine’s Day cards” featuring Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others that are getting plenty of attention in the form of mockery. However, The Democrats’ Valentine’s Day offering has nothing on what the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms tweeted:

Valentine's Day can still be fun even if you broke up. Do you have information about a former (or current) partner involved in illegal gun activity? Let us know, and we will make sure it's a Valentine's Day to remember! Call 1-888-ATF-TIPS or email [email protected] pic.twitter.com/OdDIPdIzkr — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) February 14, 2022

How romantic is that!?

so uh… this is kind of psychotic — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) February 14, 2022

Welcome to the ATF. — FatGuysRule (@FatGuysRule1) February 14, 2022

If the ATF wanted some Twitter attention, they got it:

The ratio in this thread is truly something to behold 🥴😂😂😂 https://t.co/sNohrCOQRG — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) February 14, 2022

Come for the “WTF,” stay for the self-unawareness:

In a time when more Americans than ever are worried about authoritarian government action you thought this was a good idea to tweet. — THE FALL OF IDEALS 15 YEAR CELEBRATION TOUR! (@philthatremains) February 14, 2022

This is COMPLETELY inappropriate, @ATFHQ. What in the hell are you thinking? https://t.co/X3oJOhnXSf — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) February 14, 2022

You guys sound like you need therapy. Seriously. This sounds very unhealthy and maybe you shouldn’t carry a firearm for a bit. https://t.co/MJPiInat5O — Brandon Darby (@brandondarby) February 14, 2022

ATF is asking if you have a former or current romantic partner “involved in illegal gun activity.” Happy Valentine’s Day, America! https://t.co/cIGV5ycojl — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@goodblackdude) February 14, 2022

"Pissed at your ex? Why not get them swatted?" https://t.co/X4KVaWtLRg — Countolov Dankislav🇷🇺߷ (@CountDankulaTV) February 14, 2022

I recently broke up with all of these guys. Better check them just to be sure. pic.twitter.com/d3Olmg6bQB — Anne (@docboogie) February 14, 2022

But if the ATF is serious about wanting tips, people were happy to help out:

Here’s some information for youhttps://t.co/273frfZJYA — Son of Dr. Spengler (@spengjr) February 14, 2022

Got one for you https://t.co/Ygcb8aJQuI — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) February 14, 2022

I do. Ex president, actually. His name was Barack Obama. Ran a bunch of illegal guns to the Mexican cartels. That what you’re looking for? Or you just worried about hunting down some poor guy with a sawed off? https://t.co/sc7fHJ5Cwb — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) February 14, 2022

So there you go, ATF.

