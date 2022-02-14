Earlier we told you about The Democrats’ “heartfelt Valentine’s Day cards” featuring Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and others that are getting plenty of attention in the form of mockery. However, The Democrats’ Valentine’s Day offering has nothing on what the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms tweeted:

How romantic is that!?

If the ATF wanted some Twitter attention, they got it:

Come for the “WTF,” stay for the self-unawareness:

But if the ATF is serious about wanting tips, people were happy to help out:

So there you go, ATF.

