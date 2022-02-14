Happy Valentine’s Day from the Democrats!

Wow, those are great! Aren’t they great?

Trending

Ouch.

OK, that’s a bit harsh, no? Come on. Those Democratic valentines are wonderful. What a gift to the American people!

Or at least to the memers:

The internet is having at it. And having a blast:

Can’t wait for next year!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: DemocratsDoug EmhoffJill BidenJoe BidenKamala HarrisMemesThe DemocratsValentine's Day

Recommended Twitchy Video