Happy Valentine’s Day from the Democrats!

Share the love with our heartfelt Valentine's Day cards. 💌 Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/nOpGpbyRC5 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 14, 2022

Wow, those are great! Aren’t they great?

I would like to meet the person who actually gives their love on of these — Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) February 14, 2022

can everyone just not https://t.co/ctS5Wypta2 — Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) February 14, 2022

How are they so bad at everything…? 😂https://t.co/fHBmDyOwpH — Canis Caeruleus (@CaeruleusCanis) February 14, 2022

What fresh hell is this hot garbage. https://t.co/PqmisP51Db — Hey-Zeus (@vinnieoftexas_) February 14, 2022

Y'all are going to add dying of cringe to the mortality chart. https://t.co/OPEFoCIEGO — F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) February 14, 2022

aight i'm voting republican — Kyra (all meower to the purroletariat) (@kyrawr83) February 14, 2022

Ouch.

OK, that’s a bit harsh, no? Come on. Those Democratic valentines are wonderful. What a gift to the American people!

Or at least to the memers:

It's as if the libs enjoy being memed. https://t.co/cyOp3UhwmB pic.twitter.com/lx0tCGnxjm — Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) February 14, 2022

Have at it, internet!! https://t.co/RqVkt18dCp — Paul The Book Guy Alves (@StarshipAlves) February 14, 2022

The internet is having at it. And having a blast:

Here’s better ones: “just like the price of goods & services, my love for you keeps increasing” “The borders are open for where our love can take us” “Unlike Kamala’s staff, I won’t quit on our love” “I can’t wait to grow old with you so you can run for president at 78” https://t.co/woVo2S3B6u — Sadie (@sadiefoster) February 14, 2022

Can’t wait for next year!

