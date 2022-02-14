Happy Valentine’s Day from the Democrats!
Share the love with our heartfelt Valentine's Day cards. 💌
Happy Valentine's Day! pic.twitter.com/nOpGpbyRC5
— The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) February 14, 2022
Wow, those are great! Aren’t they great?
I would like to meet the person who actually gives their love on of these
— Evan Siegfried (@evansiegfried) February 14, 2022
can everyone just not https://t.co/ctS5Wypta2
— Autumn Johnson (@LegallyAutumn) February 14, 2022
How are they so bad at everything…? 😂https://t.co/fHBmDyOwpH
— Canis Caeruleus (@CaeruleusCanis) February 14, 2022
What fresh hell is this hot garbage. https://t.co/PqmisP51Db
— Hey-Zeus (@vinnieoftexas_) February 14, 2022
wooooooooooooooooooooosh https://t.co/2BXnf4iPO0
— Seqi (@seqilol) February 14, 2022
holy cringe https://t.co/vkzcFPlI2f
— Brad Polumbo 🇺🇸⚽️ 🏳️🌈 (@brad_polumbo) February 14, 2022
Y'all are going to add dying of cringe to the mortality chart. https://t.co/OPEFoCIEGO
— F* Your Short Memory 🏴 Anti-Cult of Absurdity (@BucMon21) February 14, 2022
aight i'm voting republican
— Kyra (all meower to the purroletariat) (@kyrawr83) February 14, 2022
Ouch.
This post gave me aids. https://t.co/Gl4rLtPkK8
— Zoey⌛💂♀️🏴🧡 (@HemingwayNiles) February 14, 2022
OK, that’s a bit harsh, no? Come on. Those Democratic valentines are wonderful. What a gift to the American people!
Or at least to the memers:
It's as if the libs enjoy being memed. https://t.co/cyOp3UhwmB pic.twitter.com/lx0tCGnxjm
— Circle Back Pat (@CircleBackPat) February 14, 2022
Y’all have fun. https://t.co/WZqQmJdeRo pic.twitter.com/9CmYihGIXG
— Huff (@Huff4Congress) February 14, 2022
.@TheDemocrats: *put out Valentine’s Day cards*
Memers: pic.twitter.com/Brcu4hXViN
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 14, 2022
Have at it, internet!! https://t.co/RqVkt18dCp
— Paul The Book Guy Alves (@StarshipAlves) February 14, 2022
The internet is having at it. And having a blast:
— Not Anthony (@PhinsTweets2) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/VhtT5gYfGe pic.twitter.com/X702gsHjS3
— Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) February 14, 2022
#ValentinesDay https://t.co/1Q7puiV3oG pic.twitter.com/4Egnf0cAZR
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/bwBB0MW2sP pic.twitter.com/FEL5yZ5X2w
— THAT SOUTHERN DUDE (@TSDmemes) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/1IR8VsyAuC pic.twitter.com/GcFtuk5m5Z
— ✌🏿Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/6NX8h0ovau pic.twitter.com/ZPVTMHZ8JC
— Kat (@virginiabelle76) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/8O19GjK5gS pic.twitter.com/fkcR2nhEKy
— Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 14, 2022
Here’s better ones: “just like the price of goods & services, my love for you keeps increasing”
“The borders are open for where our love can take us”
“Unlike Kamala’s staff, I won’t quit on our love”
“I can’t wait to grow old with you so you can run for president at 78” https://t.co/woVo2S3B6u
— Sadie (@sadiefoster) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/8O19GjK5gS pic.twitter.com/jljcys4Gsq
— Dr. Ricardo (Pro-Representative Republic) Harambe (@Richard_Harambe) February 14, 2022
Fixed them: https://t.co/1Q7puiV3oG pic.twitter.com/T68wVvsUov
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/fcWtKFuaKC pic.twitter.com/fhOPal3sFU
— (•_•) (@AsTheWorldBurnz) February 14, 2022
— Cox (@HOLYSMKES) February 14, 2022
— Mostly Peaceful Memes (@MostlyPeacefull) February 14, 2022
https://t.co/1Q7puiV3oG pic.twitter.com/p8mDxBdCZ0
— Prison Mitch (@MidnightMitch) February 14, 2022
Can’t wait for next year!