Former President Trump has for a long time referred to the mainstream media as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people.” CNN’s Jim Acosta even got some financial mileage out of the latter because it was part of the title of his book about his harrowing and heroic years covering the Trump administration:

My new book “The Enemy of the People: A Dangerous Time to Tell the Truth in America” is out this Tuesday June 11. I will be joining @CBSSunday and @ReliableSources with @brianstelter on @CNN to discuss this Sunday. Please tune in. #nottheenemy pic.twitter.com/OtS1ParpcL — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) June 8, 2019

Ever since Trump started mercilessly slamming the press, Jesse Kelly says the response from the media has exceeded his expectations:

Kinda funny how Trump called the American media “the enemy of the people” from the very beginning and a lot of people (including myself) were all “eh, that’s probably too far” and then the American media spent years going, “No no, we really are.” — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) October 16, 2021

And the national and DC media respond by doubling down on proving Trump correct every single day.

It was long overdue for a Republican candidate to push back against media. https://t.co/TXvOpoGQsY — Josey Cogburn (@amcap76) October 16, 2021