Former President Trump has for a long time referred to the mainstream media as “fake news” and “the enemy of the people.” CNN’s Jim Acosta even got some financial mileage out of the latter because it was part of the title of his book about his harrowing and heroic years covering the Trump administration:

Ever since Trump started mercilessly slamming the press, Jesse Kelly says the response from the media has exceeded his expectations:

And the national and DC media respond by doubling down on proving Trump correct every single day.

