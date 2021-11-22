Monday we told you that Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch had resigned as analysts for Fox News. The two cited Tucker Carlson’s special about 1/6 at the U.S. Capitol as the reason they resigned. Carlson didn’t exactly seem very torn up about it.

Mitt Romney was among those applauding Goldberg and Hayes’ announcement:

Admirable—and difficult—decision by two people of character and conscience. https://t.co/UUiUcOku9P — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 22, 2021

Difficult?

The Federalist’s Sean Davis pointed out that Goldberg and Hayes were reportedly almost finished at Fox News either way:

LOL. They didn’t quit because of Tucker. They didn’t even really quit. Fox planned on getting rid of them because the audience hated them for being dishonest left-wing grifters who were wrong about everything. 🤡🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/UU6uyhKGSj — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 22, 2021

Well, there it is.

The truth always comes out 🤣🤡🤡🤣!!! https://t.co/AjWmbZEKE6 — Tim Brady (@TimBrad07934909) November 22, 2021

