Monday we told you that Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg of The Dispatch had resigned as analysts for Fox News. The two cited Tucker Carlson’s special about 1/6 at the U.S. Capitol as the reason they resigned. Carlson didn’t exactly seem very torn up about it.

Mitt Romney was among those applauding Goldberg and Hayes’ announcement:

Difficult?

Trending

The Federalist’s Sean Davis pointed out that Goldberg and Hayes were reportedly almost finished at Fox News either way:

Well, there it is.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: fox newsJonah GoldbergSean DavisStephen HayesTucker Carlson

Recommended Twitchy Video