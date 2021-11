Welp, Jonah Goldberg, and Stephen Hayes have resigned from Fox News because they are really angry at that big ol’ meanie head, Tucker Carlson. Apparently, they just can’t deal with Tucker’s documentary, ‘Patriot Purge.’

Their conservative conservatism won’t allow them to work with him or something.

Don’t make that face, we don’t get it. They’ll both go on MSNBC where Joy Reid works but Tucker … nope.

Jonah had to know Tucker would just embarrass TF out of him for taking his ball and going home, right?

IMPOTENT RAGE!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

pic.twitter.com/P2GRMVUooV — The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 22, 2021

Ok, that’s the face WE made.

🔥 — Code of Vets ™ (@codeofvets) November 22, 2021

But who will Bret have on his panel now? Lol! — Just a lake girl (@bluemoongirlz) November 22, 2021

Maybe he can ask Chris Wallace to make a cameo?

That's all it took to get rid of them? — BamZoom (@BamZoomtoo) November 22, 2021

Shocking.

Yeah, that’s some funny shiznit.

***

Related:

‘Legally DUMB blonde’ —> Reese Witherspoon DRAGGED mercilessly for her Kyle Rittenhouse thread (she got NOTHING right!)

Lowlife CBS 6 alum thinks horrific incident at Waukesha, WI Christmas Parade is the PERFECT opportunity to make garbage takes about Rittenhouse

Clearly self-defense! Video showing little girl’s reaction to Biden trying to get too close to her BEST thing you’ll watch today (watch)

Recommended Twitchy Video