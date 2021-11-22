Welp, Jonah Goldberg, and Stephen Hayes have resigned from Fox News because they are really angry at that big olâ€™ meanie head, Tucker Carlson. Apparently, they just canâ€™t deal with Tuckerâ€™s documentary, â€˜Patriot Purge.â€™

Their conservative conservatism wonâ€™t allow them to work with him or something.

Donâ€™t make that face, we donâ€™t get it. Theyâ€™ll both go on MSNBC where Joy Reid works but Tucker â€¦ nope.

Jonah had to know Tucker would just embarrass TF out of him for taking his ball and going home, right?

IMPOTENT RAGE!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

pic.twitter.com/P2GRMVUooV â€” The Right To Bear Memes (@grandoldmemes) November 22, 2021

Ok, thatâ€™s the face WE made.

ðŸ”¥ â€” Code of Vets â„¢ (@codeofvets) November 22, 2021

But who will Bret have on his panel now? Lol! â€” Just a lake girl (@bluemoongirlz) November 22, 2021

Maybe he can ask Chris Wallace to make a cameo?

That's all it took to get rid of them? â€” BamZoom (@BamZoomtoo) November 22, 2021

Shocking.

Yeah, thatâ€™s some funny shiznit.

***

