Yeah, this little girl ain’t playin’, Biden. Back off.

Watch.

KARATE CHOP.

We love this.

Why is Brandon so obnoxiously weird around kids?

Who TF thinks his gropey handsy-ness is endearing?

Why have so many people given this degenerate a pass on his creepy-ass behavior his whole life?

— Cruadin (@cruadin) November 20, 2021