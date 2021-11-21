When a defense attorney is so biased they want to overhaul self-dense laws because they can’t accept Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent MAYBE they should stop calling themselves a defense attorney.

Just sayin’.

But the law did what it was meant to do.

Seems Sara Azari, Esq. is in the wrong field.

Seriously.

That. ^

The only reason it went to trial was to appease a ruthless, blood-thirsty, ugly narrative the Left has been pushing for years. Kyle became a scapegoat and since the jury saw through it all and found him not guilty, Lefties just can’t deal with it.

California.

That explains a lot.

How about HELL no?

***

Tags: defenseKyle RittenhouselawSara Azariself-defenseWisconsin

