When a defense attorney is so biased they want to overhaul self-dense laws because they can’t accept Kyle Rittenhouse was found innocent MAYBE they should stop calling themselves a defense attorney.

Just sayin’.

Also the open and carry law in WI is hideous. That and the self-defense law need to be amended for history not to repeat itself. — Sara Azari, Esq. (@azarilaw) November 20, 2021

But the law did what it was meant to do.

Seems Sara Azari, Esq. is in the wrong field.

Seriously.

Why, did you not watch the trial, listen to the witness testimony, and watch the video. — Freedom Frites (@FreedomFritesUS) November 21, 2021

Agreed. The trial never should have happened — Benny boy, not trucking along (@redbikemaster) November 21, 2021

That. ^

The only reason it went to trial was to appease a ruthless, blood-thirsty, ugly narrative the Left has been pushing for years. Kyle became a scapegoat and since the jury saw through it all and found him not guilty, Lefties just can’t deal with it.

Or maybe don't riot and burn and history won't repeat itself? If the rioters were home Netflix & Chill, nothing would have happened. — けものみち(🧋🥃) 🇳🇱🇯🇵🇹🇼🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@KemonomichiNL) November 21, 2021

Rioters, looters and arsonists are hideous. And the right to self defense is a basic human right. — kgbman (@kgbman) November 21, 2021

Stay in California and out of Wisconsin laws. — NolaMom 🐊💐🐊💐🐊 (@pedsscrub) November 21, 2021

California.

That explains a lot.

You’re a defense attorney and you’re arguing that this isn’t self defense? Quit your job. pic.twitter.com/J5AMIa4iRG — JGaraf (@JGaraf) November 21, 2021

How about NO — Raul Garcia (@rulyg80) November 21, 2021

How about HELL no?

***

