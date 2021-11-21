CNN’s ratings are seriously in the tank.

We’re not even being snarky or mean here, just honest.

They rarely if ever break the top 10 anymore and have gradually continued to fall in the ratings since Trump left office. Perhaps that’s why ‘anchors’ like Brian Stelter and Jim Acosta continue to babble on about Fox News, which incidentally holds many spots in the top 10 consistently. Jealousy? Hopeful some of those viewers will actually tune in?

Or maybe they’re just trolls and annoying AF Hall Monitors.

Seems Acosta had a meltdown and went off about Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz, and Fox News.

We like how Raw Story called it a ‘takedown’.

Adorable.

WATCH: Jim Acosta unleashes expletive-laden takedown of Tucker Carlson, Ted Cruz and Fox News https://t.co/tETc7zf3cU — Raw Story (@RawStory) November 20, 2021

From Raw Story:

Finally, Acosta referenced comments this week from Rupert Murdoch, whose family controls Fox News’ parent company, in which he suggested that former president Donald Trump should get over the past and focus on the future. “Fox News can’t run away from Trump or Trumpism. Fox is Trump, and Trump is Fox,” Acosta said. “This idea that Rupert Murdoch is suddently going to change course, pull the plug now, I’m calling bullsh*t on that one, too.”

Yeah, it’s Trump who needs to move on, Jimbo. You nailed it. *all the eye-rolls*

Ted fired back:

There is a reason that @cnn has no viewers. It is not remotely a news organization. It’s just angry, dishonest, partisan propagandists. Can you imagine Walter Cronkite doing this?@Acosta is a 🤡🤡 But that’s ok: 6X as many people will see this tweet as watch his show! https://t.co/VkV4Xdt4xn — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 21, 2021

Acosta is a clown.

And sadly, not a funny one.

Thanks to you, lots of people saw it. Good work. — Warren Thanksmorton (@wthrockmorton) November 21, 2021

Nice try Warren …

Who cares? Acosta’s rant so imbecilic & juvenile, it doesn’t matter how many people watch it. The more the better—it unmasks & beclowns CNN, simultaneously. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 21, 2021

And while we agree with Ted here that unmasking and beclowning CNN is good, people still aren’t watching it.

6x as many. CNN running away from this.. https://t.co/53KnThDSL6 pic.twitter.com/DVMSvz1CYa — Casanova Frankenstein (@thdivewhisperer) November 21, 2021

Ouch.

Acosta never learns.

***

Related:

BRO, just take the L! Tom Nichols dragged (then dragged some more) for tweet ‘shaming’ and lecturing anyone cheering Rittenhouse verdict

GRRL, BYE! Cori Bush DROPPED for pushing straight-up LIES about Rittenhouse and verdict babbling about ‘white supremacy in action’

Cue the BATSH*T CRAZY! Here’s a bunch of blue-check Lefties losing their ever-loving MINDS over Rittenhouse verdict

Recommended Twitchy Video